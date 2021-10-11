CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Recap: Lakers Fall To 0-4 In Preseason After Being Blown Out By Suns Again

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns in their fourth of six preseason games on Sunday night, looking to earn their first win. As has been the case in every preseason game so far, the Lakers were without some key players with LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk sitting out while the Suns were without Devin Booker. The result was another lackluster performance for the Lakers, who fell to 0-4 in the preseason after a 123-94 loss.

