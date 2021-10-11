CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPS? With Starlink, We Don’t Need It Any More!

By Jenny List
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo find your position on the earth’s surface there are a variety of satellite-based navigation systems in orbit above us, and many receiver chipsets found in mobile phones and the like can use more than one of them. Should you not wish to be tied to a system produced by a national government though, there’s now an alternative. It comes not from an official source though, but as a side-effect of something else. Researchers at Ohio State University have used the Starlink satellite broadband constellation to derive positional fixing, achieving a claimed 8-metre accuracy.

