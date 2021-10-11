CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Live & Direct Session with Lukas Nelson

wyep.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLukas Nelson took a moment away from the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival to join Morning Mix Host, Joey Spehar and an audience full of WYEP Members, for a Live & Direct Session on June 6th, 2018. Songs Played:. 1. “Just Outside Of Austin”. 2. “Forget About Georgia”. 3....

wyep.org

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Watch Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Micah Nelson Cover Neil Young At Farm Aid 2021

Margo Price paid tribute to her fellow Farm Aid board member Neil Young at this year’s concert benefiting family farmers by covering his song “Homegrown” with Lukas Nelson and Particle Kid (Micah Nelson). Pro-shot video featuring Price’s “Homegrown” cover and the rest of her nine-song set from Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on September 25 has been shared on YouTube by Farm Aid.
MUSIC
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Play Roxian (Mon., 10/11/21)

Lukas Nelson met drummer Anthony LoGerfo at a Neil Young concert in 2008 and they started playing gigs together around Los Angeles, California. Soon thereafter, Nelson left his studies at Loyola Marymount University to pursue his music dreams full-time. He added several other musicians to form Promise of the Real. The versatile band has a sound that can range from rock, to country, to Americana. In 2009 they opened for Lukas’ dad, the legendary country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, for a nine show tour. Since then Nelson and the band have released seven studio albums with 2017’s self-titled album reaching no. 2 on Billboard’s country chart. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have also backed Neil Young several times since 2015 and have even recorded two albums with him. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real were also in the 2018 remake of the film A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. They appear as Bradley Cooper’s band. Nelson co-produced the music and even wrote some songs for the movie with Gaga. Nelson and his band headlined a concert at the 2018 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre, 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. (R.H.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
providencejournal.com

Lukas Nelson is charting his own star path apart from famous dad Willie Nelson

It’s one thing to follow in your father’s footsteps. It's another thing altogether to make a name for yourself while doing it. A son of country legend Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson started his own musical journey in the late 2000s when his backing band, Promise Of The Real, began to take shape. You know a band is talented when they have Neil Young bringing them along for a few albums.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Martinez
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Wild Bill and Josh Harris Show Off Massive ‘Black Bass in Dutch Harbor’

Following 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill and Josh Harris are showing off their latest catch. The two caught a Black Bass in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska. The sight is beautiful, although it looks cold. Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is a hot spot for Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and apparently, black bass. The base of operations is actually in the Aleutian Islands port Dutch Harbor, Alaska – not too far off where an earthquake recently hit.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Arts Festival#Live Direct Session#Wyep Members
Billboard

Loud and Live CEO Nelson Albareda On Celia, Going Mainstream: Latin Hitmaker Podcast

The entertainment industry knows Nelson Albareda as the founder and CEO of Loud and Live, the maverick marketing and live entertainment agency that produces and promotes the tours of superstars like Ricardo Arjona and Camilo, negotiates massive branding deals like J Balvin with McDonalds and now also produces prime content content, like the Latin Grammy nominated HBOMax special with Juan Luis Guerra.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

October Sessions

7:30pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:00pm) Classic lineup of ace talent lovingly curated for you to get your dance on. Info: Events beyond our control. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Back in the groove. Join us for...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Jane Monheit

Monheit was just 22 when she released her debut album Never Never Land. The singer had been highly touted out of college, finishing runner-up in the prestigious Thelonious Monk vocal jazz competition in 1998. Over the ensuing nearly twenty years, Monheit has solidified her status as an impeccable interpreter of...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

P1Harmony to feature as a guest on Rolling Stone magazine's live music session 'Rolling Stone on Twitch’

P1Harmony will be making a guest appearance on the live music session 'Rolling Stone on Twitch’, held by Rolling Stone magazine. On October 12 at 6AM KST (October 11 at 5PM ET), Rolling Stone magazine will be holding a music live session in New York, 'Rolling Stone on Twitch'. Here, P1Harmony have been invited back on stage to perform, following their first stage performance back in May of this year. In their upcoming performance with Rolling Stone, P1Harmony plan to greet their global fans by performing their album's side tracks live, as well as sitting down for an interview.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy