As previously announced, Super Junior's Donghae and Eunhyuk will be dropping two solo pre-release singles, ahead of D&E's upcoming 1st full album 'Countdown'. Ahead of the release of 'Countdown' later this month, Donghae will be releasing his pre-release single 'California Love' featuring NCT's Jeno. Jeno has been known for being a good friend of Donghae, and they plan to show off their chemistry in this upcoming digital single. Check out 6 teaser images Donghae revealed on October 11 at 10 AM KST.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO