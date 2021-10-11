Mona Lee Wray, age 67, of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home. Mona loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, and loved attending their sporting events. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, boating, horseback riding, working outside in her flower gardens, and volunteering at the Senior Citizens Center in Brownstown. Mrs. Wray was a former member of the Owen Township Volunteer Fire Department.