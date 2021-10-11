CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownstown, IN

Mona Lee Wray

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMona Lee Wray, age 67, of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home. Mona loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, and loved attending their sporting events. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, boating, horseback riding, working outside in her flower gardens, and volunteering at the Senior Citizens Center in Brownstown. Mrs. Wray was a former member of the Owen Township Volunteer Fire Department.

tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crothersville, IN
City
Seymour, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Spurgeon, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Elderly People
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy