A funeral mass for Betty Hendrix, 96, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1840 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Cremation was chosen and Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. Mary passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her home.