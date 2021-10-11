Vision Zero initiative beginning to reduce some types of car crashes
A representative from Austin’s Transportation Department appeared before City Council’s Mobility Committee Tuesday to give an update on Vision Zero, the city’s goal to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries. While traffic fatalities have been on the rise over the past few years, serious injuries have been trending downward. Nevertheless, early evidence shows that Vision Zero strategies put in place are starting to work.www.austinmonitor.com
