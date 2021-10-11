CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis: Bills shift power in AFC with win over Chiefs

By Justin DiLoro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The landscape of the AFC took a seismic change early Monday morning, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20, in Week 5 action.

The Bills defense made a concerted effort to keep the Chiefs from completing big plays. For most of the game, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer positioned themselves deeper on the field, forcing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to look underneath for passing options.

The new additions that Buffalo made to their defensive line paid off, as the Bills kept their front four fresh throughout the evening. Greg Rousseau recorded a sack and an interception during the game. Rousseau batted a Mahomes pass into the air and made the pick. Boogie Basham and Jerry Hughes split a sack as well.

Hyde also picked off Mahomes in the third quarter. Hyde returned the takeaway back to the house, giving the Bills a three-score lead.

Buffalo’s defense held strong late in the first half, as the Chiefs elected to attempt a fourth-down conversion just after the two-minute warning. In a crazy sequence, Mahomes moved around and bought time to the tune of eight seconds, when he finally ended up releasing the pass. The Bills defense kept him pinned in the backfield, and Mahomes could not scramble for the first down, as he did multiple times earlier in the game. The secondary kept all receivers covered, and the pass was deflected away.

Buffalo’s special teams unit joined the party, as Siran Neal forced a fumble on a kickoff. Andre Smith recovered the fumble. Unfortunately for Buffalo, this was one time that the offense did not take advantage of this opportunity and the drive ended with a punt.

Whereas the Bills limited the Chiefs big plays, Buffalo’s offense was connecting on deep passages. Allen extended plays all night, giving his receivers a bit more time to find space. This turned out well for the Bills, as Stefon Diggs was the recipient of a 61-yard pass. Dawson Knox added a 53-yard touchdown score, while Emmanuel Sanders snagged a 35-yard throw from Allen for a touchdown.

After Kansas City clawed its way back into the game 31-20 early in the fourth quarter, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo applied the head on Allen and the Bills offensive line.

It didn’t work.

Allen picked up the pace with his passes and through the driving rain, moved the Bills offense on a 12-play, 85-yard drive culminating with another Sanders touchdown reception.

Allen ended the night 15 of 26 for 316 passing yards and three touchdowns. Allen was effective on the ground as well, rushing nine times for 61 yards and one score before the victory formation kneel-downs. Sanders and Knox were the big winners from Allens throws. Knox caught three passes for 117 receiving yards and a score. Sanders added three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

For a game matching up two of the top teams in the league, there was quite a bit of sloppy play. The refs were busy, as Buffalo ended up with 10 penalties for 103 yards. Meanwhile, Kansas City ended up with seven penalties for 55 yards.

Buffalo is in the driver’s seat toward a No.1 seed AFC with this victory. Next week, they travel to Tennessee for a Monday night matchup against the Titans.

