Apple beat Epic Games 9-1 in court. Now it's appealed the one point it lost

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has appealed one of its disputes against Epic Games, despite having mostly won the case. The iGiant's legal stoush with Epic concerned the games developer's decision to sell virtual goods directly from within its smash hit game Fortnite, and to do so at a discount compared to prices offered in Apple's App Store. Epic did so, in part, to point out that Apple's 30 per cent cut of in-app purchases inflates the prices of apps and digital goods.

TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Apple appeals Epic Games suit, Google files a counterclaim and Twitter adds more ads

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Benzinga

Google Follows In Apple's Footsteps, Countersues 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games, Alleges Breach Of Contract

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has taken legal action against videogame producer Epic Games over code in its "Fortnite" video game, which Google said breached its Android app store Google Play Store, after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) successfully took similar action. What Happened: According to a Tuesday report by technology news outlet...
Ars Technica

Apple tries to block Epic’s court win before it takes effect on December 9

Apple is appealing the court ruling that said the company must let iOS app developers direct customers to payment options other than Apple's in-app purchasing system. Although Apple previously called the ruling a "resounding victory" because its App Store business model was generally upheld, the company is seeking a stay that would prevent implementation of the injunction requiring Apple to loosen its app rules.
NME

Apple is also appealing the Epic v. Apple verdict

Apple is appealing the ruling of an antitrust case between itself and Epic Games over practices in the Apple App Store. Apple has asked a U.S federal judge to put a hold on orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices. These came as a result of the Epic v. Apple lawsuit and would cause changes to how Apple allows in-app payments to take place. At the same time, it also said that it is appealing the rulings in the lawsuit, according to court filings (reported by Reuters).
hypebeast.com

Apple Files Appeal Regarding App Store Ruling in Ongoing Epic Games Battle

Apple has filed an appeal in response to a ruling in its ongoing legal battle with Epic Games. The tech company went to trial with Epic, the maker of Fortnite, in September. Epic had wanted to install its own version of the App Store on iPhones and iPads, potentially seeking to circumvent the company’s in-app payment methods and the 15% to 30% fees it charges.
Phone Arena

Google follows Apple's example and argues Epic Games breached its contract with Google as well

You may already know by now about the ongoing Epic Games vs Apple trial that is currently in an appeal process. Fighting Apple is not the only thing going on with Epic Games though, and it has beef with Google as well. The search giant has now decided it will follow Apple's strategy of accusing the game maker of breaching its contract with the Play Store and the game Fornite, reports CNET.
Neowin

Google is countersuing Epic Games with Apple's legal tactics

During the trial against Apple last month, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers stated that Epic had breached its developer contract when it activated the hidden code within Fortnite on the iPhone and iPad that violated the App Store rules. Now, Google is countersuing Epic Games based on the same legal front.
xda-developers

Apple is appealing its lawsuit win against Epic Games and Fortnite

The Apple vs Epic lawsuit needs no introduction at this point. Last month, the lawsuit had reached a dramatic conclusion, with the judge deciding to award a result that wasn’t exactly what the two parties wanted. Instead, several key decisions came out in Apple’s favor, except for one. Apple even went on record to call the ruling a “resounding victory”. And now, Apple is appealing against this very same resounding victory.
TechCrunch

Apple appeals the Epic Games ruling and asks to put ordered App Store changes on hold

Apple had been ordered to update its App Store policies to stop prohibiting developers from including external links and other calls to action inside their apps that could direct customers to other purchasing mechanisms in addition to in-app purchasing. Apple could also not stop developers from communicating with customers through points of contact they obtained voluntarily from customers through their app’s registration, the injunction said.
GeekyGadgets

Apple has appealed App Store changes in Epic Lawsuit

Apple has filed an appeal in the Epic Lawsuit against changes to their App Store, the changes would have meant that developers would be able to include links in their apps to payments outside the app store. Whilst Epic did not win the lawsuit against Apple and have not had...
Hot Hardware

Apple Appeal Over In-App Payment Verdict Elicits Epic Diss From Tim Sweeney

As expected, Apple is attempting to appeal a judge's recent ruling that could allow developers to effectively bypass the company's App Store fees, by permitting them to include in-app buttons linking to outside payment systems. Apple's appeal asks for a delay on the injunction that would allow this, potentially pushing back the implementation of buttons for outside-app payments by years. The appeal elicited a comical diss by Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney.
iclarified.com

Apple Appeals Epic Games Verdict, Requests Stay of Injunction

Apple has filed an appeal of the ruling in its recent trial with Epic Games. While Apple defeated Epic on nearly all accounts, the judge did find Apple guilty of violating California's anti-steering rules. A permanent injunction was ordered restraining Apple from prohibiting developers from linking third party payment mechanisms or communicating with customers. Apple was given until December 9th to make the changes.
Phone Arena

After calling it a "huge win," Apple appeals ruling in Epic case

Not wanting to give up on collecting the 30% of in-app revenue it collects from developers who list their apps in the App Store, Apple announced on Friday that it will appeal the decision announced last month by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Epic v. Apple bench trial. That decision forces Apple to allow developers to include in-app links to payment websites giving developers a way around the 30% "Apple Tax."
US News and World Report

Apple Asks Judge to Pause Epic Games Antitrust Orders as It Appeals Ruling

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings.
Macworld

Apple appeals court ruling in Epic case, likely delaying App Store changes for years

Apple may have initially praised the ruling in the Epic case as “a resounding victory” and “huge win,” but on Friday it changed its tune, opting to appeal the decision. With Epic appealing as well, the whole process will start again, and it’s looking like it could be years before anything’s actually settled.
Phone Arena

Apple's gaming profits beat PlayStation and Xbox combined

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis with which Apple somewhat disagrees, its gaming-related operating profit of $8.5 billion for a 12-month period was more than those of Sony, Activision, Nintendo, and Microsoft taken together. During the Epic trial deliberations, Apple's lawyers disputed such analyses of mobile gaming profits saying...
