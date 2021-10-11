Apple beat Epic Games 9-1 in court. Now it's appealed the one point it lost
Apple has appealed one of its disputes against Epic Games, despite having mostly won the case. The iGiant's legal stoush with Epic concerned the games developer's decision to sell virtual goods directly from within its smash hit game Fortnite, and to do so at a discount compared to prices offered in Apple's App Store. Epic did so, in part, to point out that Apple's 30 per cent cut of in-app purchases inflates the prices of apps and digital goods.www.theregister.com
