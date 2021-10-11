Apple beat Epic Games 9-1 in court. Now it's appealed the one point it lost

Apple is appealing the ruling of an antitrust case between itself and Epic Games over practices in the Apple App Store. Apple has asked a U.S federal judge to put a hold on orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices. These came as a result of the Epic v. Apple lawsuit and would cause changes to how Apple allows in-app payments to take place. At the same time, it also said that it is appealing the rulings in the lawsuit, according to court filings (reported by Reuters).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO