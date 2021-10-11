CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from the Bills' 38-20 win over the Chiefs

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills got the monkey off their back, the monkey that goes by the name of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills topped the team they lost to in the AFC title game in 2020, 38-20, on Sunday Night Football.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Chiefs:

Josh gets his statement win

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This game was all about Josh Allen against Patrick Mahomes. Two of the AFC’s best quarterbacks going head-to-head and for the first time, Allen got it done.

Allen was only 15-for-26 passing… but that doesn’t matter. He did not turn the ball over like Mahomes did and truthfully, all Allen needed was 15 completions. In total, Allen had 315 yards passing with three touchdown passes. He also rushed in for a score.

Straight up, Allen was the best QB on the field… and it was not close.

Chiefs playmakers kept at bay

Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills breaks up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill #10 . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The story for the Bills against the Chiefs in 2020 was their inability to shutdown some of their playmakers in the passing game. Specifically, tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t slowed down at all. He had four touchdowns in two games vs. Buffalo a year ago.

On Sunday Night Football, the Bills defense did a great job shutting down both Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Kelce did have a touchdown, but the Bills mostly kept both players quiet and his score came when KC was down big already.

Turnovers make it happen

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Bills headed into Week 5 leading the NFL in takeaways and their turnover differential was amongst the league’s best as well. That only improved those against the Chiefs.

Safety Micah Hyde and of all folks, defensive end Greg Rousseau, had an interception. Rousseau’s was excellent in particular because he not only swatted the Mahomes pass, he grabbed it out of the air on his own play.

On the flip side, despite even the weather, the Bills did not turn the ball over. Allen does have his issues with ball security at times… but it wasn’t a problem in Kansas City.

Against good teams, winning the turnover battle is always massive. That proved to hold true once again.

Josh & Dawson & Emmanuel cannot be stopped

Bills tight end Dawson Knox  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tight end Dawson Knox cannot be stopped. How else do you describe him through five games? Against the Chiefs, he scored… because of course he did.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen extended a play, waved Knox deep, and he was all alone for a score. Knox is up to five touchdowns so far this season, the exact total he had in his first two seasons combined.

Overall in the game, Knox surpassed 100 yards receiving. It’s the first time in his career he’s done so.

And hey, how about wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders? Another two touchdowns for him.

Bills still shoot themselves in foot

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott . (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While the Bills did play a good game… (they did win, after all), Buffalo did escape a few miscues.

Early on, it looked like this one might be a long day. Allen took a really bad sack, which eventually went down as an intentional grounding to take the Bills out of field goal range.

On a long catch from Stefon Diggs, it looked like he didn’t think a defender was around and… there was. Did Diggs perhaps celebrate a touchdown a bit too soon? Or did he just lose sight of where he was on the field? Regardless, there’s a chance that play could have gone for a touchdown, and instead, Buffalo settled for a field goal.

Late penalties from defensive lineman Ed Oliver and center Mitch Morse were debatable… but they happened and kept things alive for the Chiefs a bit longer.

These sincerely are things the Bills should look to improve upon. On another day, those could come back to bite them, and it could against the Chiefs if these two sides meet again in the postseason.

