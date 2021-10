MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Will that special gift be available this year? Or will the store shelves be bare when consumers go shopping? On Wednesday, President joe Biden announced he is working on what he called a “90-day sprint” to eliminate bottle necks that have contributed to empty shelves and higher prices across the nation. But what are consumers’ chances of finding what they’re looking for come the holiday season? Best Buy CEO Corie Barry went on the Today Show saying the company shelves are well stocked. “We are going into the Holiday with 20% more inventory than we had two years...

