CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

7 Weight Loss Tips You Haven’t Tried Yet (We Promise)

By JOSIE SANTI
theeverygirl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been writing about health for years and have coached dozens of women through their health journeys. In my experience, I’ve learned that nothing is as clickable or buzzworthy as weight loss tips. However, what makes headlines doesn’t usually pan out in everyday life, and the universal obsession with weight loss is not a sign that we’re prioritizing our health but rather that we don’t feel worthy as we are. If you clicked on this article expecting the usual “Eat less sugar” or “Do a HIIT workout” tips, know that that is not what this is. This is not your typical weight loss article you’ll read through and feel discouraged by at the end or forget to actually apply to your life.

theeverygirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Exercise
EatThis

Wheat Bread Isn't Actually The Best For Weight Loss, Says New Study

It's been advised by many nutrition experts that swapping out white bread for wheat bread is one of the best things you can do for weight loss. Wheat bread is typically higher in fiber, which helps you to feel fuller compared to a measly piece of white bread. However, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, wheat bread actually isn't the best choice in terms of losing weight long term.
WEIGHT LOSS
bigeasymagazine.com

Java Burn Reviews (JavaBurn) Weird Coffee Weight Loss Trick That Works

Java Burn is a weight loss supplement by John Barban, best used with coffee. What the product does is that it enables you to slim down in problem areas by means of triggering metabolism and suppressing their appetite. Since Java Burn is a high-quality one with only natural ingredients that have been tested before being included, you can rely on it without worrying about side effects.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ricky

Exercise Doesn't Make You Lose Weight

Many people around the world believe that exercise is the best way to slim down. They think that exercise alone is enough to make them lose weight. They imagine themselves becoming thin by not doing anything else apart from exercising.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
geneticliteracyproject.org

Why exercising more doesn’t necessarily lead to weight loss

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Scientific studies have shown overwhelmingly that a 25 percent reduction in daily calorie intake will significantly improve your health far more...
WEIGHT LOSS
illinoisnewsnow.com

New Study Shows Counting Calories Doesn’t Help Weight Loss

Counting calories as a means of losing weight doesn’t work. That’s the result of a recent study conducted by Kansas State University. It’s a result that Healthy Living Specialist and New York Times Bestselling Author Jonathan Bailor was already well aware of. Jonathan has been saying for some time now that the most effective way to lose weight, the one that has proven time and again to be effective is a diet of nutrient rich foods. We talked to Jonathan about counting calories and effective weight loss dieting on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Is The #1 Underrated Tip for Weight Loss, According to Meghan Markle's Trainer

If you've tried to lose weight through fasting, cutting carbs, or going hard on cardio… it may be time to try something way simpler. A U.K. source is sharing a slick fitness tip from one of Meghan Markle's trainers, who's come forward with major weight loss wisdom: If you're trying to look slimmer, there's one best-kept secret among some pros that's reportedly shown to deliver major physiological results.
WEIGHT LOSS
redmond-reporter.com

Weight Loss Formulas Review (Majkic) Legit Program to Follow?

Overweight and obesity issues have become a common problem in society, but the good news is that some people greatly benefit from mindful eating. This involves selecting the foods you consume carefully. According to the Boston Medical Center, 45 million Americans diet every year and spend $33 billion on weight loss products.
WEIGHT LOSS
ocmomblog.com

Expert Weight Loss Tips That Actually Works

If you are looking for expert weight loss tips that actually work, then this blog post is just what you need. We have compiled a list of 11 expert weight loss tips that will help to lose pounds and keep them off. These are tried-and-true methods that have been shown to be effective over time. With these expert weight loss tips, you will finally reach your goal weight!
WEIGHT LOSS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Packing Tips You Should Try Out

We all know how hectic packing can be when you have a flight or a train ticket the very next day. If you are packing for more than 3 days, packing can take a whole new turn. Although it may seem very complicated, if you follow certain tips, you will do just fine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Homer News

Energeia Review (Gary Watson Weight Loss Supplement Report)

Energeia is a nutritional supplement designed to help you lose weight. It contains a proprietary blend of natural ingredients that have excellent fat-burning properties. The supplement makes you lose weight quickly and efficiently without having to starve yourself. It is formulated to curb the action of thrifty genes in your body to enhance your body’s natural fat-shedding abilities.
WEIGHT LOSS
Pleated-Jeans.com

TikToker Shares “Things Your Mom Might Not Have Taught You” For People Without Moms (16 Tips)

Something I’ve learned over the years is that, despite my wild instinct to ignore everything she tells me, my mom is almost always right. But not everyone has a mom like that — some relationships are strained, some are non-existent, and sadly, some moms have even passed on. Fortunately, TikToker Eva_feeva created a video series covering all the “things your mom might not have taught you”. Check out this list of excellent things she’s put together.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy