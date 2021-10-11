Metroid Dread: Where to Go After Getting the Speed Booster

It paradoxically feels like so long ago since a 2D Metroid game and yet also like it’s been only a short few years. To an extent, both are true. The franchise hasn’t received a new full-fledged entry since 2002’s Metroid Fusion, but also two remakes in the interim – 2004’s Metroid Zero Mission and 2017’s Metroid Samus Returns – the latter of which only released about 4 years ago. It’s technically been about as long since the last big Mario platformer or Zelda adventure. And yet, even moreso than Samus Returns, Metroid Dread feels like a comeback. Especially in the wake of the Metroidvania genre exploding through the indie scene, Samus is here to remind you all how the Hunter gets business done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO