Metroid Dread: Where to Go After Getting the Speed Booster
After acquiring the Speed Booster, Samus’ next target is to backtrack to Artaria once again. The Metroid series is built around exploration and hidden entrances, so the path to Artaria might not be as obvious as it first seems. Returning with the shuttle you used to reach Dairon won’t put you on the right track. In this guide, you’ll be shown how to reach a hidden teleportal leading to a new area of Artaria not previously explored.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0