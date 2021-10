After a fourth straight loss to open the season, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is wondering if the team needs to find an extra edge. The Detroit Lions are 0-4 this season, but they have not been dominated start to finish in any of the losses. A missed delay of game call and a 66-yard field goal beat them in Week 3. In Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, an offense that couldn’t cash in in the red zone (once in five trips) was a huge problem in a 10-point loss. Quarterback Jared Goff had three fumbles, losing two inside the 10-yard line–including one that was a quintessential Lions’ play, complete with a fortuitous bounce right into a defensive lineman’s unexpecting arms.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO