Metroid Dread: Stuck in Catarsis – How to Move Forward
Catarsis is the magma-filled secondary region of ZDR. Your main obstacle while traversing this level is going to be the heat, which Samus is not currently equipped for. Throughout this stage, you will have to locate 5 magma redistribution centers in order to make most of the map safe to traverse. In this guide, you’ll be shown the locations of these centers and how to access each of them, eventually leading you to the shuttle towards Dairon.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0