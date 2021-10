Chicago — Through the first four games of Dan Campbell's coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions, he's been one of the league's most aggressive coaches on fourth down. But success on those plays has been a different story. Coming into the contest having converted just three of their 10 fourth-down tries, Detroit went 1-for-3 against the Bears, botching a couple of critical attempts deep in Chicago territory that resulted in turnovers on downs and zero points, playing a key role in the 24-14 loss.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO