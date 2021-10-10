CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll Watch: The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 6 of College Football

By The 7th Floor
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide football, Associated Press, American Baseball Coaches Association, Maximiliano Calzada, Kennedy Brooks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Well, college football may be officially glitching since Nick Saban has officially lost to one of his former assistants. In week 6, the craziness that makes Saturdays the most exciting day of the week during the NCAA season continued. Six AP Top 25 teams lost, including two teams in the top 5. One of the shockers of the weekend was when the Texas A&M Aggies knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide, 41-38 at Kyle Field. The Aggies became the first unranked team to beat a No. 1 ranked team since 2008.

