Lego unveils Titanic set, its largest ever

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOTdX_0cNN01q800

(NEXSTAR) — Lego is offering its largest set to date, and it pays homage to the Titanic, one of the world’s most infamous ships.

The Lego Titanic , consisting of 9,090 pieces, stretches 53 inches in length when fully built. And it comes with a hefty price to boot: $629.99. It will be available to buy exclusively at the Lego Store starting Nov. 8.

The Lego Titanic was designed to represent the luxury liner as authentically as possible, according to Lego . It has three sections that can be divided to showcase its interior features.

The cross section includes the grand staircase, boiler room, smoking lounge, and other features. The ship also includes the promenade deck, swimming pool and bridge. And working piston engines inside turn as the propellers do. You can even raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between masts.

Everything your kid needs to make TikTok videos

The kit comes with a stand and nameplate to display the model in grand fashion after you “bring the Queen of the Oceans to life with a challenging but rewarding build,” Lego said .

The Titanic, once one of the world’s largest and most opulent ships, was traveling from England to New York in 1912 on its maiden voyage when it struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic.

“One of the most famous tragedies in modern history, it inspired numerous stories, several films , and a musical and has been the subject of much scholarship and scientific speculation,” according to Britannica .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

