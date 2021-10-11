CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros can’t close out White Sox for ALDS sweep — Game 4 Monday

KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Dczy_0cNMzxRY00

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big swings by pint-sized Leury García. A rule-testing run by Yasmani Grandal. Solid relief work from Liam Hendriks and company.

Right when the Chicago White Sox got in big trouble, they found a way.

Dallas Cowboys off to best start since 2016 after win against Giants

García and Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 on Sunday night to stay alive in their AL Division Series.

Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise’s first home playoff game in 13 years. Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago’s bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled.

Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. The AL West champions got off to a fast start behind Kyle Tucker, but they failed to record a hit in the last five innings.

“I think we made a statement,” Grandal said.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Monday afternoon, but there is rain in the forecast.

The playoff-tested Astros rolled into Chicago after a pair of impressive victories at home, then jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Game 3. The sweet-swinging Tucker hit a two-run double off Cease in the second and a two-run homer off Kopech in the third.

Georgetown’s Mason Crosby becomes Packers hero after 3 missed kicks

Houston’s fast start silenced the towel-waving crowd, but it got revved up again in the bottom half of the third.

After Grandal’s two-run shot just over the wall in left made it 5-3, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets reached on two-out singles. Leury García then looked at two balls from Luis Garcia before Astros manager Dusty Baker replaced his starting pitcher with Yimi García.

Once all the Garcías had been sorted out, the move backfired for the Astros. Leury García, listed at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, drove a 3-1 pitch from Yimi García deep to center for a 436-foot homer.

The game was tied at 6 when the White Sox went ahead to stay with three runs in the fourth — highlighted by a memorable run by Grandal that rankled Baker and the Astros.

After José Abreu’s tiebreaking RBI single put runners on the corners with none out, Grandal hit a bouncer to Yuli Gurriel at first. Gurriel tried to come home, but his throw went went off Grandal as the veteran catcher sprinted up the line in the infield grass.

Luis Robert scored, taking out umpire Tom Hallion in the process, and Gurriel was charged with an error. The Astros lobbied for an interference call on Grandal, but the umpires huddled and left the play in place.

Baker then had a long argument with Hallion before returning to the dugout.

“I start running and then all of a sudden he’s throwing the ball right at me,” Grandal said. “I didn’t really think about what was going on at the plate.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox fall to Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs and faced off against the Astros in Houston Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series. The Astros won the first game in the series, 6-1, at Minute Maid Park. With the pennant push officially...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Leury García
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Yimi García
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Ryan Tepera
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Start times set for first games of ALDS between Astros, White Sox

The Astros and White Sox will open the American League Division Series at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 on Friday is scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. The teams will meet in prime time for Game 3 on Sunday, a 7:07 p.m. first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field. Games 1 and 3 will air on FS1 while Game 2 will be broadcast by MLB Network.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
kldjfb.xyz

Lance Lynn to start Game 1 of ALDS for White Sox against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Manager Tony La Russa announced the decision Wednesday, adding that Lucas Giolito would start Game 2. Houston will start Lance McCullers on Thursday and is going with left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#Giants#The White Sox#The Houston Astros 12 6#Georgetown#Packers
610 Sports Radio

Astros announce ALDS roster, game one lineup against White Sox

(SportsRadio 610) -- The Astros announced their roster for the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. The team also announced their game one lineup, which includes rookie Jake Meyers in center field. Astros manager Dusty Baker has platooned Meyers and Chas McCormick in center field, so that could be a change to expect in the lineup Friday in game two.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Lance McCullers, Astros Best White Sox in Game 1 of ALDS

In a battle between two of the best offenses in the American League, the Houston Astros scored the first victory of the Division Series, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-five series. Lance Lynn was roughed up for the White Sox, giving up five earned...
MLB
soxmachine.com

ALDS Game 1: White Sox-Astros Preview and First Pitch

We knew that this game would have two Lances enter and one Lance leave. We didn’t know that it would also feature two lineups whittled down to one. Tony La Russa, fresh off a media conference on Wednesday where he said he didn’t believe in gamesmanship, waited until 2 p.m. to make his lineup known. It supposedly hinged on the status of José Abreu, but Abreu’s rousing batting practice session makes it hard to think any gameday concerns were truly warranted.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Houston Chronicle

Astros are fundamentally sound in Game 1 win over White Sox in ALDS

The fly ball threatened to stop momentum and allow a starter to settle in, but “stacking pennies” took precedent. Kyle Tucker launched Lance Lynn’s first-pitch cutter into right center field. Two were on and one was out in the second inning, an ideal situation for Houston’s hottest hitter in a scoreless game.
MLB
SportsGrid

Astros-White Sox Game 4 Postponed Monday

Https://twitter.com/JesseRogersESPN/status/1447599390697431040. Monday was initially scheduled to be the final day of the year with four baseball games, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. They will play instead on Tuesday afternoon, while Game 5 will take place on Wednesday night if needed.
MLB
WGN TV

White Sox to face Astros for ALDS Game 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox continue their playoff run Tuesday after Monday’s Game 4 with the Houston Astros was postponed due to weather. The Sox faced elimination Sunday night before living to see another day after a thrilling 12-6 win in a marathon that lasted over four and a half hours.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox score: Live updates as Houston looks to complete sweep in ALDS Game 3

On Sunday, the White Sox host the Astros for Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros come in with a 2-0 lead in the series, which means they're one win away from advancing to the ALCS for a fifth straight year. The White Sox, meantime, have no margin for error and must beat the Astros in three straight if they're to move on to the ALCS for the first time since their championship season of 2005. Here's how to watch Game 3, which features a pitching matchup of Luis Garcia vs. Dylan Cease.
MLB
South Side Sox

Gamethread: Astros at White Sox (ALDS Game 4)

Due to an offense that caught fire and a bullpen that blanked the Astros down the stretch on Sunday, the White Sox are still alive. Advancing to the ALCS is still a long shot for the South Siders, who must win two straight against Houston. Since the White Sox enter Tuesday’s game with a 2-1 series deficit, they cannot afford any more losses this series. Whichever team advances will have home field advantage against the Red Sox, who beat the Rays, three games to one.
MLB
KXAN

LEADING OFF: Astros face renewed sign-stealing charge

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied Sunday night that Houston may have been stealing signs...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
KXAN

KXAN

3K+
Followers
669
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy