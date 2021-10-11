Tornado Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cherokee Landing State Park, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Westville... Watts Eldon... Proctor Christie... Cherokee Landing State Park Baron... Maryetta Ballard TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN