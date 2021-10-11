CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequoyah County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sequoyah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southwest of Cookson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Marble City... Cookson Lake Tenkiller State Park... Cherokee Landing State Park Box TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Cookson, OK
County
Sequoyah County, OK
City
Marble City, OK
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year flight to visit eight remote asteroids

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy probe rocketed into space with a pre-dawn launch on Saturday, kicking off a 12-year, 4-billion-mile quest to make close flybys of eight unusual asteroids that represent the preserved building blocks of the solar system. Known as Trojans, the asteroids circle the sun well beyond the main belt...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy