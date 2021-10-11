Tornado Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cherokee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cherokee Landing State Park, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Cookson... Cherokee Landing State Park TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN