Browns Run Out Of Juice Late, Lose 47-42 To Chargers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns came close but ultimately fell short in Los Angeles as the Chargers come away with a shootout win. The story of the Cleveland Browns 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers can be told in the final two drives of the game. While up just one with 3:15 to go, the Browns ran the ball twice including on 3rd and 10 before punting to the Chargers in what ended up being a game-winning scoring drive. Now trailing with 1:31 left in the 4th it was time for the Browns to pass the ball, enter Baker Mayfield.

