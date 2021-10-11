CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Curtis Glover Paints the Town

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all enjoyed his work for years in and around downtown, as well as out west. Curtis Glover has painted murals for Jerry’s ArtaRama in Bearden and numerous murals around downtown including one I mentioned in the mural article a couple of weeks ago. He has several recent ones you may not have seen, including one inside Fat Tuesday and a massive one on the Radius Rooftop Lounge, both completed during the pandemic. I finally caught up with Curtis after a year or so of trying to schedule it and took a deep dive into how he became one of Knoxville’s most prominent muralists.

insideofknoxville.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Charlotte, TN
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Maryville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Government
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year flight to visit eight remote asteroids

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy probe rocketed into space with a pre-dawn launch on Saturday, kicking off a 12-year, 4-billion-mile quest to make close flybys of eight unusual asteroids that represent the preserved building blocks of the solar system. Known as Trojans, the asteroids circle the sun well beyond the main belt...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Thompson
Person
Jerry West
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy