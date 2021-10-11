Curtis Glover Paints the Town

We’ve all enjoyed his work for years in and around downtown, as well as out west. Curtis Glover has painted murals for Jerry’s ArtaRama in Bearden and numerous murals around downtown including one I mentioned in the mural article a couple of weeks ago. He has several recent ones you may not have seen, including one inside Fat Tuesday and a massive one on the Radius Rooftop Lounge, both completed during the pandemic. I finally caught up with Curtis after a year or so of trying to schedule it and took a deep dive into how he became one of Knoxville’s most prominent muralists.