Affinity Leaders and Learners Mentorship Program seeks to connect students and alumni with shared identities
Northwestern Network Mentorship Program is responding to student demand for more identity-based programming opportunities with the Affinity Leaders and Learners Mentorship Program. The new program seeks to complement other network mentorship initiatives by striving “to create a more tailored experience for students seeking identity-based mentorship,” according to its website. First-time...dailynorthwestern.com
Comments / 0