Affinity Leaders and Learners Mentorship Program seeks to connect students and alumni with shared identities

Goal: Help facilitate bonding between MBA students. Challenges: many, including an ongoing pandemic and a class size that presents countless logistical difficulties. But the folks in leadership at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management know the value of connection, which is why the school offers KWEST, a travel program planned by 200 second-year MBA students for nearly 1,000 first-years before school starts. On average, 80% to 85% of incoming full-time Kellogg MBA students participate in a KWEST trip, each of which is led by five second-year students for 20 first-years. Trips are also open to JVs — “joint ventures,” which are the students’ partners or significant others.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO