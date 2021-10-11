CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Affinity Leaders and Learners Mentorship Program seeks to connect students and alumni with shared identities

By Davis Giangiulio
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern Network Mentorship Program is responding to student demand for more identity-based programming opportunities with the Affinity Leaders and Learners Mentorship Program. The new program seeks to complement other network mentorship initiatives by striving “to create a more tailored experience for students seeking identity-based mentorship,” according to its website. First-time...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechannels.org

Foreign students connect through the Language Exchange Program

From in person to online, the Language Exchange Program (LEP) has continued to operate virtually despite the return to campus. The Language Exchange Program started in 2005 by the International Education Center and has been active ever since. The program lets students assist each other in learning a new language.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Career and Technical Education: W.F. West Program Seeks to Prepare Chehalis Students for Broad Variety of Career Paths After Graduation

The traditional college pathway is a good option for some students, but for others, following that course is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. At least that’s how Richard DeBolt, executive director of the Lewis Economic Development Council, described his son's experience with college during his keynote address at W.F. West’s launch event for the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which aims to prepare students for career opportunities after high school.
CHEHALIS, WA
Poets and Quants

Student Bonding: How One Elite MBA Program Makes Those Vital Connections Happen

Goal: Help facilitate bonding between MBA students. Challenges: many, including an ongoing pandemic and a class size that presents countless logistical difficulties. But the folks in leadership at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management know the value of connection, which is why the school offers KWEST, a travel program planned by 200 second-year MBA students for nearly 1,000 first-years before school starts. On average, 80% to 85% of incoming full-time Kellogg MBA students participate in a KWEST trip, each of which is led by five second-year students for 20 first-years. Trips are also open to JVs — “joint ventures,” which are the students’ partners or significant others.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nu#Latinx Alumni Association#Asian American
Mount Vernon News

Ohio Scholars in Aging program seeks next generation of service leaders

COLUMBUS – Since 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging program. The program is for undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in an accredited educational institution in Ohio. Participants benefit from the opportunity to learn about aging-related policy-making, establish professional contacts, and gain career knowledge and skills in the field of aging.
OHIO STATE
News 12

New entrepreneurship program connecting Manhattan College students to small businesses

Manhattan College is bridging the gap to help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs. The school has introduced the “Entrepreneurship@MC” to integrate academics and allow experiential learning to foster innovation. The program will involve bringing industry professionals to mentor the students, while also connecting them with small local establishments in...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Grand Rapids Press

New GRCC Veterans Center connects students with support services, ‘people with shared experiences’ in military

GRAND RAPIDS -- A new space where student veterans can relax, be themselves and get “the best possible service’ to support their educational goals is available on the Grand Rapids Community College campus, Army veteran Patrick Coleman said. Coleman is serving as GRCC’s veterans success coordinator for its new Veterans...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
the university of hawai'i system

LGBTQ+ Center offers new peer mentorship program

The Rainbow ʻOhana Program, a new LGBTQ+ Center service and honors society at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, is a peer mentorship program that started in fall 2021 with 30 participants from across disciplines. Grounded in a mission of social justice, the program is designed to help students work together to address barriers to student success. Graduates of the Rainbow ʻOhana Program will earn a rainbow honor stole that can be worn in the commencement ceremony.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
udmercy.edu

Class project connects PA students, alumni to talk shop

Service learning is an important part of the University’s Physician Assistant program. Assistant Professor Kelli Frost generally assigns students in her first-year Introduction to the PA Profession class service work in healthcare settings. She says the students gain important skills, as well as a deeper understanding of the field. But...
DETROIT, MI
themacweekly.com

Students connect over shared multiracial identity experiences

Macalester offers many cultural organizations on campus, most of which are student-led, with the goal of offering safe places for students of different backgrounds to connect with others. Cultural organizations can be beneficial, allowing students to feel more comfortable at school and find others with similar experiences. These organizations are largely based on one race or ethnicity, but what happens when someone identifies as multiple different races and ethnicities? For students facing this challenge, there is the Multiracial Identity Collective.
EDUCATION
the-standard.org

Black Alumni Council continues to make difference for Black student body, alumni

Missouri State’s Black Alumni Council, affiliated with the Alumni Association, became a formal organization around 2016, but its members have been serving Black students for decades. Black Alumni Council President George Winston, who graduated in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, said the council comprises about 30 paid members....
MISSOURI STATE
Phys.org

Physics outreach programs benefit students' scientific identities, career prospects

Although educational outreach programs sometimes get short shrift in academic circles in terms of prioritizing, funding and staffing, a new Texas A&M University study indicates they are a solid investment with benefits far beyond the institutional bottom line when it comes to physics. Physicists and learning scientists at Texas A&M...
COLLEGES
Bay Net

Support Teen Girls Mentorship Program In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. - The Dream Queen Association and Foundation will be hosting The Home Run Rally, a community event to support the Gals Lead Teen Mentorship programs currently running in the high schools throughout Southern Maryland and to update the community on their current efforts. The event will be held on October 10th from 12pm to 2pm at the Blue Crabs Stadium Legends Club. Immediately followed by a baseball game.
KIDS
lafayette.edu

New Program Helps Students Become Entrepreneurial Leaders

“We want to widen the circle and welcome the amazing talent of first-generation and underrepresented groups who have the ideas and desire to change the world" Twitter. The Dyer Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship launched a new four-year program to develop the next generation of innovators, students unafraid to brush off failures and turn ideas into impact.
EASTON, PA
KTSM

UTEP awarded $248k grant; Will help study how research mentorships influence future student diversity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a four-year, $248,000 grant to The University of Texas at El Paso to study how different undergraduate/mentor research partnerships influence future diversity in STEM scholars. Assistant Professor of Sociology Danielle Xiaodan Morales, Ph.D., the principal investigator, is among the researchers who will explore […]
EL PASO, TX
famunews.com

FAMU TRIO Program Secures Additional $4.9M for 2,000 Pre-Collegiate Students, Adult Learners

Keyaira Frost is a recent graduate of the TRIO Talent Search Program. She is pursuing a degree in respiratory therapy at Tallahassee Community College.(Credit: FAMU TRIO) The Florida A&M University (FAMU) TRIO programs received an additional $4.9 million in federal funding to continue assisting Big Bend area students from underserved backgrounds to graduate from high school and succeed in college.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
kychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center Kicks Off 2021-2022 Bus to Business Program to Connect Students with Employers and Future Job Opportunities

As part of its ongoing efforts to bolster workforce development efforts throughout the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center announced today the launch of its Bus to Business program for the 2021-2022 school year. Now in its third year, Bus to Business provides students with an opportunity to connect directly...
EDUCATION
Daily Northwestern

Reform CAPS asks for feedback to prepare for meeting with CAPS, Student Affairs

Reform CAPS at Northwestern hosted a forum Friday to gather input from students about their experiences with Counseling and Psychological Services. Leaders of Reform CAPS, a student organization aimed at encouraging the University to improve its mental health services, will meet Monday with CAPS and Student Affairs. They heard from two student attendees about issues with CAPS, including its short-term care model, lack of available appointments and failure to serve students with marginalized identities.
MENTAL HEALTH
saisd.org

Bradford Elementary is Inspiring Students through Impactful Mentorships and Rich Culture

As we continue our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, SAISD is proud to feature another one of our great leaders, Bradford Elementary principal Bertha Carrasco. Mrs. Carrasco has built a school culture based on student-connectedness, relationships between students and teachers, and social-emotional wellbeing of our students to inspire them to fulfill their hopes and follow their dreams.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy