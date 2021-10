Trey Lance got his first look at starting snaps on Sunday, and despite the loss, there was much to take away from his performance. Lance finished his outing against the Arizona Cardinals completing 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and an interception that led to Arizona's first points of the day. He also added 89 yards on the ground on 16 attempts, the most by a 49ers quarterback in a single game since Colin Kaepernick rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries against the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO