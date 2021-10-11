CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

FLPL's Strength & Flexibility: A Senior's Guide to Reclaiming Your Youth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Fort Lee Public Library's popular seminar, "Strength & Flexibility: A Senior's Guide to Reclaiming Your Youth" on Tuesday 9/14 at 2pm. No matter one’s age, strength and flexibility are necessary attributes to navigate our world with agility and confidence. As seniors, it is even more imperative that, to counter the body’s natural atrophy, we exercise our muscular system including upper torso, legs & core. A strong body translates into better balance, walking & day-to-day functioning. This will take place at the Library - outdoors and in person! You must register at https://fortleelibrary.org/events/.

