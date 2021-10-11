CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination holds, officials say

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5g6b_0cNMy4SP00

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say.

Only four confirmed nominees are in place in the top ranks of the Treasury, of about 20 slots for presidential picks, officials say. More than eight months after Democratic President Joe Biden took office, his nominees across the government are being approved at a slower rate than the past three presidents, federal data shows.

In addition to the toll that Cruz's actions are taking on the Treasury's ability to tackle the federal debt limit, they are hurting the Biden administration's ability to address other big problems, senior officials say, including a global minimum tax, terrorism and financial intelligence.

Cruz has wielded power by being a lone holdout on a fast-track confirmation process that requires consent by all 100 senators for non-controversial nominees - a description the White House says fits many of the Treasury picks as well as others awaiting Senate confirmation, including numerous ambassadors.

Cruz wants Biden to impose sanctions that would halt Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Biden, despite his opposition to the pipeline, has said he waived sanctions because the project was nearly complete and he wanted to rebuild strained ties with Germany, a key U.S. ally.

As far as Cruz is concerned, a spokesman for the senator said, the solution is simple: he will remove the holds if the Biden administration sanctions the company behind the pipeline project, something he insists is required under U.S. law.

Failure to do so "hands Vladimir Putin a geostrategic victory" and "entrenches corrupt Russian influence in Europe" Cruz said in a letter on Sept. 13, referring to the Russian president.

The Senate could go ahead with the confirmations by holding floor votes in a time-consuming process that requires approval from 60 senators, but that would limit the chamber's time to address other issues, including efforts to pass infrastructure and spending bills, experts say.

The standoff has left some Treasury nominees, including Brian Nelson, who is tapped to be undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in limbo as the United States grapples with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Others, including Jonathan Davidson, nominated to be assistant secretary for legislative affairs, and Ben Harris, nominated to be assistant secretary for economic policy, are working as advisers to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in the interim, but are severely constrained in what they can do.

If confirmed, Davidson would play a key role in building support for a longer-term increase of the $28.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, and a global minimum tax. But in his current role as a counselor he cannot engage in "outward-facing" activities, according to federal guidelines, meaning he cannot go to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers or make calls to them, which some members of Congress say was a huge hurdle during the recent debt negotiations.

While an agreement to raise the debt ceiling temporarily was reached last week, there are no signs that Yellen will have a bigger team in place to manage the issue when it bubbles up again in coming weeks, said one official.

Personal efforts by Yellen and Adeyemo to get Cruz to loosen his grip have failed, officials say, and they see no solution in sight.

"Jonathan Davidson has widespread support as a long-time Senate staffer, and is sorely needed as Congress navigates numerous issues with the Treasury Department," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, citing the federal debt limit specifically. "Senator Cruz is just ... making it more difficult to run the federal government well."

Cruz's spokesman did not address Wyden's comments, but said the Texas senator would use "whatever leverage he has as a senator to force President Biden to implement mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2."

In the past, Cruz has released a small number of nominees who he said were "cleaning up" foreign policy "messes" caused by the Biden administration, and is not blocking the nomination of Graham Steele, Biden's nominee to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at Treasury, the spokesman added.

As of Thursday, the Senate had confirmed 191 of Biden's nominees, or about 36%, compared with 42% of Donald Trump's over the same period, 68% of Barack Obama's and 65% of George W. Bush's, federal data show.

MEETINGS WITH CRUZ

Yellen and Adeyemo have spoken with Republican senators in recent weeks in efforts to get Cruz to drop his hold, a senior administration official told Reuters. Treasury officials have also asked other senators to appeal to Cruz, including Republicans Mike Crapo and Cynthia Lummis, although both declined, the official added.

Adeyemo gave Cruz an in-person classified briefing on Nord Stream 2 in recent weeks, a senior official said, and made another rare in-person visit to Cruz's office.

Another Treasury official provided a classified briefing to Republican Senator Pat Toomey, according to Toomey's office.

"Both the secretary and Wally spoke with Cruz multiple times. We've reached out to staff. We've tried every which way possible," said the senior official, adding that the administration was losing hope it could change his mind.

Treasury spokesman John Rizzo said it was "essential" that the Senate confirm the nominees, calling them "critical" to the department’s work to deal with the debt limit and "achieve national security objectives of disrupting illicit finance and combating terrorism."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 33

Ryan Vanlengen
4d ago

The pipeline wasn’t started under the Biden administration. What were Trumps sanctions against this company? If Trump had none then it would be his and the Republicans failure.

Reply(3)
12
Ginny McDonald
5d ago

Ted never works. He’s either grandstanding on TV or on vacation. He’s never done anything for the people.

Reply(5)
33
Concepcion Ramon
4d ago

Ted Cruz should’ve been deported to Cuba when he took his family vacation to Cancun.

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Jonathan Davidson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Experts hesitant on reforming US Supreme Court

A White House commission on reforming the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court said Thursday that proposals to add more justices could undermine its legitimacy, but favored setting term limits for justices. US President Joe Biden ordered a study of the high court in April amid pressure from supporters to address the increased politicization in the selection process for the nine-judge panel, which arguably has led to its six-to-three tilt in favor of conservatives. One proposal was to increase the number of justices to conceivably allow Biden or another president to better balance the court's political tilt, as well as give it greater capacity to hear cases. A second proposal was to end the lifetime appointments to the court in favor of a maximum term of 12 or 18 years to prevent either Democrats or Republicans from capturing the high court and to ensure a regular replenishment, as some justices in the past have served three decades or more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. made clear its opposition to settlements, Israeli official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States during talks this week made clear its opposition to Israel’s building of Jewish settlements on occupied land that the Palestinians want for a future state, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday. Asked if the U.S. side had raised the issue during the visit...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Senate Finance Committee#The U S Treasury#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#The White House#Nord Stream 2#Russian
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
deseret.com

Why Biden’s approval rating isn’t recovering

President Joe Biden’s honeymoon period came to an end this summer, due, in part, to the rise of the delta variant and a chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. But even as new reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall and attention on Afghanistan fades, his approval rating hasn’t bounced back. Though...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy