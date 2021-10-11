CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs homeless man gifted food truck after viral TikTok

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukb5J_0cNMy2gx00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former chef, Tony Rojas, has been living in his van for 18 months with his wife after losing his job due to the pandemic. Now, he has a new form of income that he's always wanted.

One day in a WalMart parking lot, Charlie Rocket stumbled upon Rojas and heard about his story. Rocket then got to work, making Rojas's dreams come true.

Rocket runs a foundation called the "Dream Machine" and shared Rojas's story on TikTok, gaining more than 35 million views in 24 hours.

On Sunday, Rojas was gifted a food truck and served up his famous nacho tacos that went viral on TikTok.

The food was served up at America the Beautiful Park with a goal to raise $50,000 for Rojas to get off the street.

You can donate to Charlie Rocket's cause at dreammachineusa.org/

The post Colorado Springs homeless man gifted food truck after viral TikTok appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Show Me Reptile and Exotics show is coming to Pueblo this weekend. The goal is to educate people and bring reptile lovers together. Reptiles are a big part of our environment that a lot of people don't realize, so they're super important to the ecosystem in general. It's really important The post Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain firefighters save several beehives on fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain firefighters were called to a fire Friday night outside of the Fountain Nature Center, where several beehives had been set on fire. According to the City of Fountain, "Firefighters extinguished the fire and then worked to save the remaining bees by moving them to another area." The bees didn't attack, The post Fountain firefighters save several beehives on fire appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs parks get environmental care from ‘Leave No Trace’ group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has been chosen as a "Hot Spot" by the Boulder-based non-profit "Leave No Trace." The Hot Spot Program identifies areas suffering from severe human-related impacts and works to aid them with eco-wise solutions. The regional parks system was chosen as a Hot Spot because the pandemic has increased The post Colorado Springs parks get environmental care from ‘Leave No Trace’ group appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parts of the country are experiencing a pumpkin shortage, but one local shop says they haven't experienced that. This Place is for the Birds has been working with Hanagan Farms for the past 25 years. Hanagan is a centennial farm in Swink, Colorado. On Wednesday, This Place is for the Birds The post Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs stabbing identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the victim in a deadly stabbing. On Oct. 7, police responded to the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue on reports of a stabbing at 7:26 p.m. At the scene, first responders found a man who had been stabbed. According to police, the victim The post Victim in Colorado Springs stabbing identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three men assault woman with her baby in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are looking for three suspects in a carjacking overnight. It happened near Airport Road and Academy Boulevard in the 300 block of Gahart Drive. Saturday morning, around 2:00 a.m., a woman and her baby were in the car, when three men approached. The suspects pushed her out The post Three men assault woman with her baby in Colorado Springs carjacking appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dog from Colorado Springs reunited with family after owner’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs dog made a 1,700 mile-trek across the country after her owner passed away and his final wish was to have his dog safely delivered to his daughter. Jack lived in Colorado Springs with his wife and Samantha, a 14-year-old golden-lab mix. As he got older, he made The post Dog from Colorado Springs reunited with family after owner’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis visits Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis visited Pueblo, Trinidad, ad Colorado Springs as part of the Powering the Comeback Tour. In Colorado Springs, Polis visited Another Life Foundation, one of the many Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites that offer free tax preparation services. There, he discussed Child Tax Cred and the Earned Income The post Gov. Polis visits Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares their most recent rescues out of Colorado Springs. On Tuesday wildlife officers found a barn owl caught in a barbed wire fence east of Colorado Springs. it was untangled by Officer Sarah Watson and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Halloween right around the corner, one homeowner has gone all out decorating their home in the most "spooktacular" way. Complete with scary skeletons, evil jack-o-lanterns, and tombstones, the ghoulish house is bringing some extra fright to the community. The Noller family has been decorating their front yard for Halloween The post Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you love living in Colorado Springs, it turns out there might be some statistical data to back up why. According to Livability.com, Colorado Springs ranks high in the top 100 best places to live in America at number nine. The list is compiled based on surveys, studies, and an The post Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Adoption fees waived at Colorado Springs animal shelter for Adopt-A-Dog Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than 3 million dogs across the country live in shelters, but for the past 40 years, American Humane has used October to celebrate Adopt-a-Dog Month. It's a push to get the dogs out of the shelter or foster home and into their forever homes. At All Breed Rescue & Training The post Adoption fees waived at Colorado Springs animal shelter for Adopt-A-Dog Month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is waiting to be sentenced after being found guilty of two 2018 murders. In April of 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a suspicious vehicle near Lower Gold Camp Road, northeast of Palmer Park. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Serena The post Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

42nd Annual Toy Bowl in Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's the 42nd Annual Toy Bowl in Pueblo Saturday. It'll be at Dutch Clark Stadium at 10:30 a.m., with a message dedicated to all the fallen bikers in 2020 and 2021. The Pueblo Bikers United and law enforcement are working in tandem to host the annual Toy Bowl flag football game. The post 42nd Annual Toy Bowl in Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bristol Brewing Co. launches benefit beers 12-pack for non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bristol Brewing Co., known in Colorado for its high-quality beers and community focus, will launch the premiere Benefit Beers 12-pack with a release party to toast three local nonprofits. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of each pint and 12-pack will be donated to the non-profits. The The post Bristol Brewing Co. launches benefit beers 12-pack for non-profits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bullet Detection Systems in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- To combat the rise of gun violence in the Pikes Peak area, the Colorado Springs Police Department has adopted a gunshot detection system that helps officers determine where shots were fired. The department implemented the system in 2018. Police say the system is similar to ShotSpotter, which is what the The post Bullet Detection Systems in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared last month, nearly everyone in the country got a chance to see her face. Meanwhile, the faces of the thousands of other missing people in the U.S. continue to go unnoticed. In Colorado, there are currently more than 600 missing people who are virtually unrecognizable The post Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Almost everything a person needs to buy is more expensive these days, according to the US Department of Labor and Statistics, and not even food banks are immune to the impacts. A consumer report released September 14th by the USDOL showed the all-items index increased 5.3% between August 2020 and The post Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old man from Colorado Springs was arrested for first-degree murder after police say he allegedly killed his wife. CSPD says the woman, 29-year-old Masany Cruz, was found dead on Oct. 4 after a welfare check near 2600 Grand Vista Circle. At that time, police said there was a missing The post Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been about four years since people on the east side of Pueblo have had easy access to a grocery store. Since then, it's been commonly referred to as a food desert. But with new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming in, it's possible that could be changing. There used to The post Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy