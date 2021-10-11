2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule with four-game ALDS, NLDS slate on Monday
The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are battling for this year's World Series title. The Astros failed to complete the three-game sweep of the White Sox Sunday and will play Game 4 on Monday with Houston leading the series, 2-1. The Red Sox, meanwhile, opened up a 2-1 ALDS lead with a Game 3 win on Sunday evening. Both NLDS matchups are also tied after two games, with the Braves and Dodgers picking up Game 2 wins over the Brewers and Giants, respectively, on Saturday.www.cbssports.com
