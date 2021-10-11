CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule with four-game ALDS, NLDS slate on Monday

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are battling for this year's World Series title. The Astros failed to complete the three-game sweep of the White Sox Sunday and will play Game 4 on Monday with Houston leading the series, 2-1. The Red Sox, meanwhile, opened up a 2-1 ALDS lead with a Game 3 win on Sunday evening. Both NLDS matchups are also tied after two games, with the Braves and Dodgers picking up Game 2 wins over the Brewers and Giants, respectively, on Saturday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Mlb Postseason#Alds#Bracket#Nlds#Major League Baseball#Astros#The White Sox#The Red Sox#Braves#Dodgers#The Brewers And Giants#Yankees#Cardinals#Espn#Fs1#Mlb Network#League Division Series#Nl Wild Card
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 surprise players who could be traded this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked baseball this week by firing manager Mike Shildt despite making the postseason. What other surprises might they have in store?. Shildt was let go due to philosophical differences, whatever that means. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have an active offseason in front of them, starting with Nolan Arenado’s decision on an all-important player option. Reports indicate that Arenado is likely to return.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

3 Brewers who won’t be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
MLB
NBC Sports

Lou Merloni thinks a ball boy cost the Red Sox a run in Game 1

Did an Astros ball boy cost the Red Sox a run on Friday night?. The video evidence makes a compelling case. In the third inning of a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox had two on and one out when Hunter Renfroe ripped a double that appeared ticketed for the left field corner.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB Playoffs 2021: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

It's October. It's playoff baseball time. In the National League, the two best teams in the regular season came from the NL West, as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers battled for supremacy all year long. Ultimately, the Giants won the division and earned the top seed in the playoffs.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

2021 MLB Playoffs bracket revealed

After a crazy last week of the season, the 2021 MLB Playoff bracket is set!. As you can see below, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will square off in the American League Wild Card Round, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will do the same in the National League.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy