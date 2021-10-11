CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Send us to Coventry! How the Turner Prize and a touring bin put the city on the map

By Claire Armitstead
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPffz_0cNMxs6L00
A city of culture and RSC co-production … The Arrival.

Shortly before midnight on 23 January 2020, security cameras outside Coventry Cathedral picked up two ghostly figures smashing their way through an angel in the West Screen, one of the city’s best-loved works of art. There was nothing to steal in the cathedral beyond a few pounds in a collection box. But within seconds, one of the 66 angels and saints that had guarded the front entrance since it was consecrated in 1962 had shivered irreparably into pieces.

Coventry is a resilient city, which is used to picking itself up and dusting itself down. When its Daimler factory closed, with the loss of a key local industry, it was commandeered as an arts space; when Ikea more recently shut up shop, it was designated a new home for the art collections of the Arts and British Councils. But the city’s resolve is perhaps most poignantly embodied in the new cathedral itself, which was built alongside the ruins of the old one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7zul_0cNMxs6L00
The glass panel depicting John Hutton’s Angel of the Eternal Gospel was smashed in the break-in. Photograph: David Peter Rowan

The idea of commissioning a new building, and leaving the old one as a monument to peace and reconciliation, was floated by the provost in 1940, just a month after an 11-hour air raid so devastating that Nazi propagandists coined a new verb, coventrieren: to raze a city to the ground. It was to be a work of art in all its parts, with stained glass by John Piper, a monumental tapestry by Graham Sutherland, and sculpture by Jacob Epstein. Engraver John Hutton took 10 years to develop the unique etching system that enabled him to grind and carve the diaphanous figures of the angels into its 70-foot-high West Screen.

The broken angel now lies in shards in a basement storeroom; replacing it with a replica would have been neither possible nor desirable, says Dean John Witcombe. But, as luck would have it, the break-in coincided with the run-up to Coventry’s inauguration as city of culture 2021, so the idea was hatched of commissioning artists to respond with new, temporary artworks, the first of which will be installed in November. In a lovely piece of historical symmetry, it’s the work of Anne Petters, who was born in another catastrophically bombed city, Dresden, one of the first of Coventry’s 26 twin towns.

Coventry is the third UK city of culture, following Derry in 2013 and Hull in 2017, in an initiative designed to boost the culture and economies of ambitious but overlooked cities. Though the title comes with no money upfront, it carries the promise that it will attract attention, investment and tourists along the way. A £2.4m revamp of the Daimler Powerhouse arts hub, where the UK’s first forklift truck was once created, is a case in point.

There’s no hiding the fact that it was a blow to inherit the title just as the world went into a pandemic, admits its creative director Chenine Bhathena. The start of the year was delayed from January to May, and some prestige events have had to be cancelled. It took a while for local people, who were only just venturing out of lockdown, to work out why two marquees had sprung up in an astroturfed garden in the city centre, though by late summer, the lager was flowing and the world’s largest spiegeltent was rocking to the barroom musical The Choir of Man.

Bhathena and her team responded to their unprecedented challenge by turning inwards towards Coventry’s own communities, building on their image of themselves as inhabitants of a caring, collaborative and dynamic city, which has an average age five years below that of the UK as a whole, speaks in 120 languages and has taken more Syrian refugees per capita of its population than any other city in the UK. These qualities were out in force on a Friday evening in early September when members of two dozen different faith groups gathered around trestle tables for a picnic in a local park, before throwing their doors open to all-comers for a Faith weekend that featured on BBC One’s Songs of Praise on Sunday.

Jo, 91, spoke proudly of how her church, once a prison, was rumoured to be where royalist soldiers were “sent to Coventry” – not executed, but given the silent treatment – in the English civil war. On a neighbouring table, young local actor Jack Gardner quizzed his impromptu dinner companions about their favourite event of the year so far (answer: The Brightest Moon, a six-metre high installation of the moon, which they had helped to weave for a performance at the Daimler Powerhouse commemorating the firebombing of the city).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTLRR_0cNMxs6L00
Blitz spirit … The Brightest Moon explored the air raids that devastated Coventry. Photograph: Andrew Moore

The following day, Gardner would reappear as a troubled teenager, discovered by three worried friends sleeping rough beneath the ugly ring road that girdles the city’s historic centre, in one of four promenade shows staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company around some of its less familiar streets. A trail of ribbons in Coventry blue – a tribute to the city’s medieval dyeing industry – joined churches to mosques and gurdwaras for a weekend that culminated in a Ceremony of Light. This wasn’t a flashy firework show designed to wow outsiders, but a solemn procession of 500 torches carried by local people, for whom the months of planning and preparation had offered a light through the darkness of lockdown.

The spiegeltents have now closed until the spring, but the Belgrade theatre is buzzing with preparations for a festival of arts and homelessness. Highlights of a packed eight-day calendar include a new musical, The Ruff Tuff Cream Puff Estate Agency, with music from Chumbawamba’s Boff Whalley, telling the true story of a wacky “estate agency” set up by the poet Heathcote Williams in west London in the 1970s to find homes for squatters.

Meanwhile, along Warwick Row, to the south of the city centre, a series of lifesize portraits will spring up on white poles, like estate agents’ boards. Like The Brightest Moon and the Faith weekend, this work – entitled Agency – is only the end point of a process that has involved months of creativity. Thousands of “assisted self-portraits” were made by homeless people with disposable cameras, under the guidance of the artist-activist Anthony Luvera, whose only instruction was to snap themselves in a location that meant something to them. Mick pictures himself by the house where he was born, Robyn chose the old city walls, while Ken, a wheelchair user, documents street views of hard-to-navigate routes. The portraits will be accompanied by a giveaway newspaper documenting the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pRwZ_0cNMxs6L00
‘You wouldn’t believe what we found’ … Rob Hamp’s Art Can Be Rubbish Too project

The theme of art and social conscience will resurface in the Coventry biennial, whose evolution is inextricably entwined with the city of culture. As founder and director Ryan Hughes explains, its first edition fortuitously opened in 2017, just as the city of culture scouts were scouring the country for the next city to anoint; its third has been made possible, and has refined its scope and focus, with support from Bhathena. “Our challenge to Ryan was, what makes this different to all the other biennials?” she says. How also would it complement the Turner prize exhibition, which is one of the big catches of the year, and opened at the Herbert Art Gallery last week?

Hughes’ response was to style it as a “social biennial”, specialising in “socially, politically and critically engaged artistic practices”, in the tradition of a city whose art school pioneered the idea of conceptual art in the 1960s. Among the artists to rise to the challenge was Rob Hamp, who sent a litter bin out on day trips to seven seaside destinations, in the company of kids from local youth groups, and then brought them back and analysed the contents. The results will be displayed in Art Can Be Rubbish Too, at the Old Grammar School. “Besides all the nappies and fish and chips cartons, you wouldn’t believe what we found – one bin even had a wedding ring,” says the artist.

The objective was to document and blow the whistle on the UK’s huge coastal litter problem, but also to show something of Coventry’s soul, says Hamp, who grew up in nearby Rugby but used to cycle into the city as a teenager, drawn by its brutalist architecture and its clubbing culture (an exhibition of its role in 2 tone was a city of culture summer highlight).

“The bin says it all about Coventry,” says Hamp. “It’s a grafter. It just goes on and does the job, and never gets as much credit as it should. This show has happened because some crazy guy stole a bin out of Coventry and used it as a gesture of goodwill. You need a bonkers idea for young people to realise that bonkers ideas make things happen.” It’s perhaps not being too fanciful to say this speaks for the whole city of culture project, which has assembled something luminous and new from the fragments of a broken time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Artist Basil Watson to design Windrush monument in London

The internationally renowned artist Basil Watson has been chosen to design a permanent national Windrush monument that will be unveiled in Waterloo next year, despite criticism of its location in London. The statue, which is backed by £1m of government funding, will showcase three figures – a man, woman and...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Coventry City of Culture: Artists parade trees felled for HS2

Two trees felled to make way for the HS2 rail project have been hauled through a city centre to raise awareness of climate change. The 7m (23ft) silver birch limbs were carried by a group of female artists as part of a performance for Coventry City of Culture. Artist Ruth...
WORLD
The Independent

The Holmfield Hum: Inside Yorkshire village plagued by mystery throbbing

At the height of her torment last summer, Yvonne Conner would get out of bed each night, climb into her car and drive the streets searching for the mysterious noise that had woken her.“Two in the morning, three, four,” the 50-year-old says today. “Driving, stopping, listening. My partner would come with me but he couldn’t hear it. He thought I was going crazy. So did I.”She was, it would transpire, not alone in her suffering.A mystery sound, which first emerged during last year’s lockdown, has been plaguing a village near Halifax, West Yorkshire.Residents – or, at least, those who can...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boff Whalley
Person
Robyn
The Independent

London Night Tube will start running again next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Night Tube will start running again on 27 November. The decision comes after thousands of people signed a petition to reinstate it following the sentencing of Sarah Everard’s killer. The Night Tube will resume on the Central and Victoria lines from late November. Transport for London (TfL) has been struggling with staff shortages and the pandemic hindered their ability to train new drivers. In a statement announcing the return of the Night Tube, TfL said that training for drivers still needs to take place on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines. The statement...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Coventry City of Culture: Photographic exhibition focuses on homelessness

A photographic exhibition focuses on people who have experienced homelessness. Artist Anthony Luvera helped each participant take their own photograph in front of a background that was significant to them. The exhibition, titled Agency, was commissioned as part of Coventry's term as UK City of Culture. Mr Luvera said he...
HOMELESS
New York Post

UK homeowner finds spooky doll with chilling message inside wall

A UK man made a shocking discovery inside a wall of his newly acquired home — a spooky doll holding a note declaring that she had stabbed the previous owners back in 1961. “Thank you for freeing me!” reads the note schoolteacher Jonathan Lewis, 32, found with “Emily” in a plastered-up cavity under the stairs in his Walton house, the Liverpool Echo reported.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Art Museum#Art World#Turner Prize#Uk#Coventry Cathedral#Daimler#British Councils#Nazi#Novem
The Independent

Covid cases near peak of second wave as schoolchildren fuel rise

Covid infection levels in England are getting close to the peak seen at the height of the second wave and are mostly being driven by rates among schoolchildren.Overall, one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 9, up from one in 70 the previous week.One in 60 is the equivalent of about 890,000 people. At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 was estimated to have coronavirusAround one in 10 students from school Year 7 to 11 had coronavirus in the week to 9 October, according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
AFP

New Zealand to cast out its official wizard

New Zealand is losing its official wizard. Nearly 40 years after the city of Christchurch begged their wizard to stay, the council has told the charismatic sorcerer he has to go. The 88-year-old wizard, also known as Ian Brackenbury Channell, has been a popular tourist attraction for more than three decades, addressing crowds in the city centre, with his flowing beard, straggly hair and wearing a long, black robe and pointy hat. Nothing was off-limits for the modern-day Merlin, from castigating politicians to successfully leading a campaign to stop "an attack on the soul of the city" when it was announced the red public phone booths would be repainted blue. He has been in demand casting spells to influence the outcome of events such as crucial rugby matches and being transported to Australia to perform a rain dance.
ARTS
The Guardian

Reginald Mobley is digging deep for forgotten musical treasures

There’s a quote on the American countertenor Reginald Mobley’s website that sums him up: “One of the joys of seeing Mobley is hearing his beautiful alto come out of a big, tall man who looks more like a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins than the PG Wodehouse party guest his name might suggest.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency. Read More Missing woman’s sister asks TikTok for help after Gabby Petito case: ‘Do your thing’‘Big gap’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, warns Frost – follow updates liveIndia slips out of top 100 countries on Global Hunger Index
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Free run' for the Tories: Labour and Lib Dems both WON'T stand a candidate in Southend West by-election after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was murdered, say party sources

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in the upcoming Southend West by-election after the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess by a suspected terrorist as the veteran politician met with his Essex constituents, it has been claimed. Sir David died after he was allegedly stabbed multiple...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Neighbour wins privacy row over smart doorbell and cameras

A judge has ruled that security cameras and a Ring doorbell installed in a house in Oxfordshire "unjustifiably invaded" the privacy of a neighbour. Dr Mary Fairhurst claimed that the devices installed on the house of neighbour Jon Woodard broke data laws and contributed to harassment. The judge upheld both...
LAW
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy