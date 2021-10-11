CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Aaliyah: After Antigone review – Sophocles’s moral dilemmas play out in Bradford

By Mark Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffk50_0cNMxrDc00
Burdened … Halema Hussain in Aaliyah: After Antigone.

There is a home secretary hell bent on protecting UK borders. There is a charity worker being deported to a country where his homosexuality is a crime. And there are two British Bengali sisters, struggling in zero-hours cleaning jobs, whose acts of civil disobedience risk them losing their nationality.

The mood might be heightened, but the political threat is real in Kamal Kaan’s angsty play in which the moral dilemmas of Sophocles’s Antigone are transplanted from Ancient Greece to modern-day Bradford. Here, in an out-of-hours office, Halema Hussain’s Aaliyah puts loyalty to her brother above respect for the law, as she and sister Imani (Lydia Hasoon) turn a social-media campaign into a takeover of Leeds Bradford airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvZhM_0cNMxrDc00
Struggling sisters … Lydia Hasoon (left) and Halema Hussain in Aaliyah: After Antigone. Photograph: Tim Smith

Staged by Freedom Studios in association with Carbon Imagineering, the production was designed to be performed online, as I saw it, as well as in person even before the pandemic struck. Directed by Alex Chisholm and Dermot Daly, it flits from conventional camera to iPhone, TV screen and conference call, as if to stress the always-on flow of information in the modern age.

Processing so much information, though, is onerous. Aaliyah is burdened enough by being at the bottom of the economic heap in a racist society, but in Kaan’s telling, she also discovers that Siddiqua Akhtar’s home secretary is her mother in law, that two family members have been killed and that she is pregnant. The deaths of her parents from Covid-19 gets no more than a passing mention.

For all the play’s welcome political rage, it leaves too little time to reflect on the emotional impact of all this – and too many questions about the likelihood of it happening at once.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Reginald Mobley is digging deep for forgotten musical treasures

There’s a quote on the American countertenor Reginald Mobley’s website that sums him up: “One of the joys of seeing Mobley is hearing his beautiful alto come out of a big, tall man who looks more like a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins than the PG Wodehouse party guest his name might suggest.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Every time you commit an antisocial act, push an acorn into the ground’: Rebecca Solnit on Orwell’s lessons from nature

In the spring of 1936 a writer planted roses. I had known this for more than three decades and never thought enough about what that meant until a November day a few years ago, when I was under doctor’s orders to recuperate at home in San Francisco but was actually on a train from London to Cambridge to talk with another writer about a book I’d written. It was 2 November, and where I’m from that’s celebrated as Día de Muertos (the Day of the Dead). Back home, my neighbours had built altars to those who had died in the past year, decorated with candles, food, marigolds, photographs of and letters to those they’d lost, and in the evening people were going to promenade and fill the streets to pay their respects at the open-air altars and eat pan de muerto (bread of death), some of their faces painted to look like skulls adorned with flowers in that Mexican tradition that finds life in death and death in life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Penelope Lively: ‘I was a traumatised teenager’

Penelope Lively, the author of many novels and short story collections, is the only writer to have won both the Booker prize (in 1987, for her novel Moon Tiger) and the Carnegie Medal, an award that recognises an outstanding book for children and young adults (in 1973, for The Ghost of Thomas Kempe). Among her memoirs is Oleander, Jacaranda, about her childhood in Cairo before and during the second world war. Her latest book, Metamorphosis: Selected Stories, spans 40 years of writing. She lives in London.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Sophocles
Person
Alex Chisholm
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Antigone#British Bengali#Leeds Bradford#Freedom Studios#Carbon Imagineering#Iphone
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency. Read More Missing woman’s sister asks TikTok for help after Gabby Petito case: ‘Do your thing’‘Big gap’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, warns Frost – follow updates liveIndia slips out of top 100 countries on Global Hunger Index
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Tweet They're 'Shocked' by Stabbing Murder of British Lawmaker

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a personal tweet reacting to the murder of conservative British lawmaker David Amess. "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community," the couple said on their joint Twitter account. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Ministry – Moral Hygiene

Industrial metal band Ministry are known for creating music that relates to what is going in our society. With the release of Moral Hygiene, the band shares their feelings toward the ongoing issues of the pandemic and politics. Al Jourgensen’s vocals remain strong through each track while Cesar Soto’s, Paul D’Amour’s and Monte Pittman’s guitar playing light the atmosphere with vein-shaking riffs. Roy Mayorga’s drumbeat fills the atmosphere with heart-pounding sound, and John Bechdel’s keyboard playing contributes to the lingering madness.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Chucky review – Child’s Play TV series isn’t worth toying with

The past decade’s boom in horror TV – from blockbusters like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story to new versions of Scream and The Exorcist to, most recently, attempts at prestige such as Them and Lisey’s Story – has been part of an inevitable, yet mostly unrewarding, evolution for the genre. The unkillable low-budget, high-profit success of horror continues to prove an unwavering audience blood-thirst but there’s a dilution in its small-screen transfer, a failed reconfiguration that leaves us wanting less rather than more.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Stella Moris on her secret family with Julian Assange: ‘He’s unlike anyone I have ever met’

Imagine meeting the love of your life but not being able to tell a soul. Then having his children, and not being able to confide in your closest friends who the father is because it may endanger the family. And finally revealing all to the world – but only to help prevent him being extradited from Belmarsh prison in London to America where he faces a jail sentence of up to 175 years under the Espionage Act.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy