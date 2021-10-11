Tuesdays@ONE

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Cover picture for the articleOctober 12: Halloween Card Program held at the Log House: 551 Wirt Road October 19: Pumpkin Patch Popsicle Stand Program held at the Log House: 551 Wirt Road October 26: Pine Cone Pumpkins Program held at the Log House: 551 Wirt Road *Program held at: Groveport KidSpace, 630 Wirt Road, Groveport-unless otherwise stated. The Program Pass is new and is required to attend our programs. The pass is $5.00 per month per family. Once the pass is purchased at Town Hall you will be able to attend as many programs as you like including: preschool, children/youth and adult programs. Additional fees could be added and will be noted in the program description when applied.

