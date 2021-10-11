CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Whitney Rose Calls Out Lisa Barlow For ‘Hypocrisy’

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitney Rose recently took to social media to call out The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Lisa Barlow. Whitney believes that Lisa’s behavior towards her has been unkind and hypocritical. Whitney and Lisa’s friendship has always seemed to be a rocky one, and the drama between the two has recently become explosive.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Barlow Believes Claims That Mary Cosby’s Church Is A Cult

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided us with plenty of fighting. Jen Shah and Meredith Marks have been going toe to toe over Jen’s insensitive tweets. Then Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose have gone back and forth about Lisa’s perceived disdain for Whitney. Now Lisa is adding a new beef to the […] The post Lisa Barlow Believes Claims That Mary Cosby’s Church Is A Cult appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Whitney Rose Says She Hasn’t Talked To Her Dad In A Year

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back and I am here for it! While some storylines have bridged the gap between season one and season two, others seem to have been laid to rest. Of course, we’re all on the edge of our seats for the Jen Shah take down. There’s also been a […] The post Whitney Rose Says She Hasn’t Talked To Her Dad In A Year appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Rose
talesbuzz.com

Mary calls Whitney ‘insecure’ after Lisa feud

Mary Cosby does not mince her words. Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” saw the controversial preacher share her honest opinion about the ongoing feud between co-stars Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow. “I think Whitney feels validated through Lisa,” Cosby said of Rose in a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
talesbuzz.com

Lisa Barlow compares Jen Shah and Erika Jayne’s legal cases

After being at the center of “caterer-gate” in this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Lisa Barlow is relieved to not be involved in any legal drama. Barlow compared “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne’s court-related miseries to those of her “RHOSLC” castmate Jen...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Says Whitney Rose Has The Worst Fashion Sense On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Mary Cosby did not hold back her feelings during her most recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby looked on with glee as Andy Cohen and Mary played a messy game called  “The Shady Mannequin Head.” The renowned First Lady preached from the Book of Shade when The […] The post Mary Cosby Says Whitney Rose Has The Worst Fashion Sense On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Barlow Says Angie Harrington Is Upset With Her For Paying More Attention To Jennie Nguyen

We’re only a few episodes into the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and things are already bonkers. Ice castles, mannequins, fraud — this show is truly one of a kind. But, right now, the caterer-gate storyline has us totally captivated. Fighting over the catering arrangements for a charity event is […] The post Lisa Barlow Says Angie Harrington Is Upset With Her For Paying More Attention To Jennie Nguyen appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Rhoslc
bravotv.com

Whitney Rose Reveals the Skincare Routine That Keeps Her Glowing

Beauty is Whitney Rose's business. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member is the founder of the skincare line Iris + Beau, which she recently rebranded as Wild Rose Beauty. On the September 12 episode of RHOSLC, Whitney shared the inspiration behind her brand. "I started Iris +...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Slams Jennie Nguyen For Having A “Big Head Since Season 1”; Jennie Reminds Mary She Joined Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City During Season 2

When it comes to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City life, whether she is hanging out in her closet or not, either way it goes, housewife Mary Cosby will still read you like a scripture. Mary found the time to scold her RHOSLC castmate Jennie Nguyen on Twitter like she was sitting in the pulpit of the church, commanding her to […] The post Mary Cosby Slams Jennie Nguyen For Having A “Big Head Since Season 1”; Jennie Reminds Mary She Joined Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City During Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nickiswift.com

The Shocking New Claims Dog The Bounty Hunter Just Made About Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been named a "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito case, according to NBC News. Laundrie is believed to be living somewhere off grid after police tried questioning him about the disappearance of his fiancee, Petito. The two had been in the midst of a cross country road trip when Laundrie showed up at his home in Florida solo. Days later, his parents reported him as missing. In mid-September, Police located the body of Petito in Wyoming and ruled her death a homicide, according to NBC News. While Laundrie may have information about what might have happened to Petito, an arrest warrant was actually issued for fraud after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to Insider.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy