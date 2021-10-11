Whitney Rose Calls Out Lisa Barlow For ‘Hypocrisy’

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been named a "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito case, according to NBC News. Laundrie is believed to be living somewhere off grid after police tried questioning him about the disappearance of his fiancee, Petito. The two had been in the midst of a cross country road trip when Laundrie showed up at his home in Florida solo. Days later, his parents reported him as missing. In mid-September, Police located the body of Petito in Wyoming and ruled her death a homicide, according to NBC News. While Laundrie may have information about what might have happened to Petito, an arrest warrant was actually issued for fraud after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to Insider.

