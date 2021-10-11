ESD high school students sought for Superintendent’s Advisory Committee

Edmonds School District high school students are encouraged to apply to be on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2021-2022 school year. The committee is made up of student leaders in grades 9-12 from each of the district’s high schools. As part of the committee, students will have the opportunity to work alongside Superintendent Gustavo Balderas and other district leaders. Students will also develop leadership, policymaking, and collaboration skills alongside a diverse community of peers.