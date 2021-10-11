Stanly County man charged with growing marijuana on Alcoa game lands
SALISBURY — A Stanly County man is facing several drug charges for allegedly growing marijuana on game lands owned by Alcoa. Alan Edward Tenney, 61, of New London was charged Friday with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, trespassing on game lands, littering upon game lands and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place used for keeping or selling a controlled substance.salisburypost.com
