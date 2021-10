DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is using some strong language to describe the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado. Across the state, there are 964 patients in hospitals, down slightly from Tuesday. That’s a level not seen since early January. (credit: CBS) A doctor from Children’s Hospital Colorado also discussed the Delta variant’s impact on children who continue to account for the most new cases of COVID-19 in the state. “The highly contagious Delta variant has changed the calculus for risk to children considerably,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary with Children’s Hospital. “It’s so contagious that in the next several months...

