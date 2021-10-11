Officials Celebrate Completion of $27M Municipal Yacht Harbor Project

NEW ORLEANS — Local officials gathered last week to celebrate the completion of a project to restore the Municipal Yacht Harbor and build a new floating dock marina. “We continue to meet our residents where they are, and particularly those that utilize this special place everyday, ”said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We are excited about these huge improvements that are a true reflection of the additional investments made to restore our most critical infrastructure with the necessary hazard mitigations measures in place to keep residents safe. This is a true indication that we are not just talking about getting things done, we are delivering!”