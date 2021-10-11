CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia sees trade deal with EU by end-2022 despite French rasp, says Trade Min.

By SOURAV D
 5 days ago
In what could be contemplated as a shimmering beacon of hope to a conclusive trade deal between Australia and EU following a latest leg of spat over Aussies’ active participation in a trilateral security pact with the US and UK, the leading Meganesian economy’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement on Friday that an Australia-EU free trade accord could be finalized by end-2022 despite growing angst among a number of leading EU economies about Canberra’s latest move to cancel out a submarine contract with France.

United Kingdom look to Gulf countries for new trade deal

Having been left alone in the midst of a 26-member pact of eurozone economy, the United Kingdom on Friday had taken a first major step to negotiate a free trade deal with six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, building up new ties around the globe as the island Kingdom’s exit from EU had altered the nation’s business culture and ethos.
MARKETS
