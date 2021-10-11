Australia sees trade deal with EU by end-2022 despite French rasp, says Trade Min.
In what could be contemplated as a shimmering beacon of hope to a conclusive trade deal between Australia and EU following a latest leg of spat over Aussies’ active participation in a trilateral security pact with the US and UK, the leading Meganesian economy’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement on Friday that an Australia-EU free trade accord could be finalized by end-2022 despite growing angst among a number of leading EU economies about Canberra’s latest move to cancel out a submarine contract with France.www.financial-world.org
