Ochsner Offers Robotic-Assisted Option for Lung Biopsy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Medical Center:. Ochsner is now offering patients a new, minimally invasive option for lung biopsy using the Ion endoluminal system—a robotic-assisted tool for bronchoscopic biopsy of the lung. On Sept. 28, Ochsner pulmonologist Susan Gunn performed Louisiana’s first robotic-assisted bronchoscopy using the Ion system. Ochsner is the only hospital in the state offering this technology.

