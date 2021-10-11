Netflix Daredevil Showrunner Quits Marvel Over EIC’s Controversial Past
Former Daredevil showrunner and current Marvel Comics writer Steven S. DeKnight has revealed he won’t continue to write for the publisher until current editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski steps down over his controversial past. In a series of tweets, DeKnight explained that he couldn’t stand by and work under a man who “climbed to the top through cultural identity theft,” referring to Cebulski’s controversial past, as he previously used the pseudonym Akira Yoshida, despite being a white man.newsbrig.com
Comments / 0