Netflix Daredevil Showrunner Quits Marvel Over EIC’s Controversial Past

By Erin Fox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Daredevil showrunner and current Marvel Comics writer Steven S. DeKnight has revealed he won’t continue to write for the publisher until current editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski steps down over his controversial past. In a series of tweets, DeKnight explained that he couldn’t stand by and work under a man who “climbed to the top through cultural identity theft,” referring to Cebulski’s controversial past, as he previously used the pseudonym Akira Yoshida, despite being a white man.

