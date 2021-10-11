CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff, 'That ’90s Show'

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, Netflix has now ordered a spinoff of Fox‘s hit series That ’70s Show. Titled That ’90s Show, 10 episodes of the series are now being developed by the streaming platform with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner writing and executive-producing alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. Fans of the That ’70s Show will be happy to learn that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman have signed on to reprise their roles.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Netflix Reboots That '70s Show As That '90s Show, Red and Kitty Forman To Return

That '70s Show depicted what felt like an ancient time when it hit the airwaves in 1998. Now, Netflix is resurrecting the series as That '90s Show, Variety reports. Netflix has ordered That '90s Show for a ten-episode run, and the show will star Kurt Lockwood and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
hypebeast.com

'Squid Game' Director Reveals Why He Is Still "Wrestling With" the Idea of Season 2

Netflix‘s smash-hit thriller series Squid Game has quickly become the most-watched show on the platform. With the first season garnering incredible attention, many fans have posed the question of whether or not there will be a second season. The series’ director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to give more insight into the future of the show.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for Final Chapter of 'Money Heist'

Following an exclusive clip released last month, Money Heist has revealed a new teaser trailer offering a 40-second preview of the final five episodes of the popular Netflix series. With the gang trapped in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, the Professor at risk of being captured,...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Drops Season 11 Trailer

With just a little over a week to go before its premiere, HBO has now released a trailer for season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, giving fans a first looking at Larry David‘s comedic genius. As seen in the trailer featured above, a host of familiar faces return for the...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Ben Affleck in the George Clooney-Directed Movie 'The Tender Bar'

Amazon Studios has shared the full-length trailer for its coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney. The Tender Bar, Clooney’s follow-up to his Netflix sci-fi film The Midnight Sky, is based on novelist J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same moniker. The plot follows J.R. (Daniel Ranieri) a young boy growing up in Long Island who searches for a father figure at his uncle Charlie’s (Affleck) bar. While being raised by a single mother (Lily Rabe), J.R. discovers a passion for reading and writing that ultimately shapes the course of his future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Terry Turner
KERO 23 ABC News

CSUB alum writes Netflix film

15 years of hard work is paying off for a CSUB alum. Matt Harris first wrote the screenplay for the movie "The Starling” in 2005 and today, you can watch it on Netflix. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us why he says it’s all thanks to the encouragement he received from a CSUB professor.
MOVIES
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That 90s Show#That 70s Show#Point Place
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
heroichollywood.com

‘Peacemaker’: First Trailer For John Cena’s HBO Max Series Drops At DC FanDome

The first trailer for Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series starring John Cena, dropped at DC FanDome 2021. Hot off of the critical acclaim for his turn as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena reunites with the writer/director on a brand new HBO Max spin-off series of his own. Recently, we got a few small glimpses at some footage from the series, including a clip in which we are introduced to some of the main cast of characters. Now, we finally get a new trailer courtesy of DC FanDome 2021.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy