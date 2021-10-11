Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff, 'That ’90s Show'
According to reports, Netflix has now ordered a spinoff of Fox‘s hit series That ’70s Show. Titled That ’90s Show, 10 episodes of the series are now being developed by the streaming platform with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner writing and executive-producing alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. Fans of the That ’70s Show will be happy to learn that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman have signed on to reprise their roles.hypebeast.com
