South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 14, 2021.

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3-point favorites when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference play on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

  • South Alabama and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Georgia Southern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 49.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 1.3 points above Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.2 points under the 52.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 50.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 4.8 points below the 54.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

  • South Alabama has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more in three chances.
  • South Alabama's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Jaguars put up 26.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Eagles allow per outing (32.7).
  • The Jaguars collect 126.4 fewer yards per game (360.6) than the Eagles give up per outing (487.0).
  • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

  • Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • The Eagles put up 24.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the Jaguars surrender (20.0).
  • Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
  • The Eagles average 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars give up (311.8).
  • When Georgia Southern amasses over 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats

