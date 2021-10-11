CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENSYf_0cNMv7vX00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange college football matchup on October 15, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 11 rushing offense, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just twice this season.
  • Syracuse's games have gone over 45 points in four of six chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.7, is 7.7 points above Friday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 36.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points above Friday's total of 45.
  • The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

  • Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more (in three chances).
  • Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Tigers average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Orange give up.
  • The Tigers average only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0) than the Orange give up per outing (308.2).
  • In games that Clemson churns out more than 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.
Syracuse Stats and Trends

  • In Syracuse's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Orange score 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers allow (12.2).
  • When Syracuse puts up more than 12.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Orange collect 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers give up (308.6).
  • In games that Syracuse piles up over 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .
Season Stats

