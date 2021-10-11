Clemson vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange college football matchup on October 15, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 11 rushing offense, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just twice this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 45 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.7, is 7.7 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 36.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points above Friday's total of 45.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more (in three chances).

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Orange give up.

The Tigers average only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0) than the Orange give up per outing (308.2).

In games that Clemson churns out more than 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Orange score 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers allow (12.2).

When Syracuse puts up more than 12.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange collect 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers give up (308.6).

In games that Syracuse piles up over 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Orange have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have seven takeaways .

Season Stats