Marshall vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Marshall Thundering Herd vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 15, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes square off when the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. Marshall is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 65.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 65.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more (in three chances).

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd rack up 34.8 points per game, comparable to the 32.2 per outing the Mean Green allow.

When Marshall puts up more than 32.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 515.2 yards per game, 91.0 more yards than the 424.2 the Mean Green give up per matchup.

When Marshall picks up over 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (9) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread two times this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Mean Green score per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.8).

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Mean Green rack up 27.1 more yards per game (415.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (388.7).

When North Texas totals over 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .

