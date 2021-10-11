Memphis vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Memphis Tigers vs. Navy Midshipmen college football matchup on October 14, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker William Kwenkeu (4) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes meet when the Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is favored by 10.5 points. The total is 55 points for this game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over 55 points in all five games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Navy's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.9 points lower than the 64.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen allow (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers average 497.5 yards per game, 136.9 more yards than the 360.6 the Midshipmen give up per contest.

In games that Memphis churns out over 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This season the Midshipmen score 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers surrender (32.7).

The Midshipmen collect 174.4 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Tigers give up (457.0).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Season Stats