CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

FanDuel Sportsbook Is Giving a First TD Scorer Bonus for Monday Night Football

By Anthony Elio
lineups.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure to visit our FanDuel Sportsbook page! We’ve got sportsbook reviews, promos, and legal info. New FanDuel Sportsbook Users Get a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet. If you’re not registered with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll want to change your mind soon. The football season is going strong, the MLB playoffs have just started, and pro hockey and basketball are just around the corner. Additionally, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an awesome promo any sports bettor can enjoy. Right now, the platform is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to all new users. Here’s all you have to do. Just click through the link to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Then, deposit into your account and place your very first bet. If it hits, all the better. If it doesn’t, FanDuel Sportsbook will give you a full refund in the form of a free bet. Not a bad way to kick off the football season at all.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens bring in two players for tryouts on Friday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around for the entirety of the 2021 season. They’ve brought in multiple new faces from outside the organization to contribute, and they’ve also had many players come in for tryouts to see if they could be a fit for the organization. On...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Monday Night Football: Colts vs. Ravens

The final game of Week 5 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) The Colts lead the all-times series between these teams, 8-5, but the Ravens have won three of the past four meetings, including most recently in Nov. 2020 with a 24-10 road win. They haven’t played each other in Baltimore since 2017, when Indianapolis lost on the road, 23-16. Carson Wentz and the Colts are coming off their first win of the season in Week 4, and are hoping to keep that momentum as they face a tough Ravens offense on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
russellstreetreport.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code MNF Ravens

Week 5 of the NFL season concludes tonight with an AFC clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, and you won’t need a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code to get in on their latest promotion. New users can get a 30-1 odds boost on tonight’s Monday Night Football game.
BALTIMORE, MD
lineups.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Player Props (10/11/21)

Monday Night Football this week features two teams who made the playoffs last season but have gotten off to vastly different starts this season. After a Week 1 loss to the Raiders, the Ravens have bounced back with three straight wins including one over the Chiefs. The Colts, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season as they sit at 1-3. While these teams are in very different places right now, they both provide some intriguing value for player prop bets this week.
NFL
wmleader.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Ravens single-game tournaments

The Ravens are hosting the Colts on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. Lamar Jackson and Co. are eyeing a fourth straight win against an injury-depleted Colts squad that will be without key pieces on both sides of the ball. Several sportsbooks opened the Ravens as seven-point home favorites, while opening totals ranged from 47-50. Ultimately, the viable DFS lineup options seem few and far between, but our FanDuel single-game picks try to differentiate with two secondary Colts “pass-catchers.”
NFL
lineups.com

NFL Week 5 Sports Betting: Bad for the Books

Sports bettors have a complicated relationship with sportsbooks. Depending on how you’re doing, the book is your best friend or your greatest enemy. While some expect sportsbooks to always profit, especially during the NFL season, that’s not always the case. In fact, plenty of the Week 5 games in the NFL lost the books some big money, and it’s looking like this may have been the most costly bunch of games so far this season for betting platforms, while the public raked in some cash. Let’s take a look at some of the games that have the major sportsbooks licking their wounds this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Basketball#Monday Night Football#American Football#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Indianapolis Colts
lineups.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (10/17/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (10/17/21) Do you ever take a look at the morning slate and wonder, “How did they not have the foresight to put this in primetime?” That’s exactly what we’re looking at with the 1:00 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, we get the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. But I digress. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens are coming off big wins. The Chargers took the Cleveland Browns down to the wire last Sunday in a 47-42 barn burner. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens mounted an incredible comeback against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, erasing a 25-9 deficit to finish with a 31-25 victory in overtime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
MLB
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy