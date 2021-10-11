CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden's Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination blocks over Nord Stream 2 -officials

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say.

Only four confirmed nominees are in place in the top ranks of the Treasury, of about 20 slots for presidential picks, officials say. More than eight months after President Joe Biden took office, his nominees across the government are being approved at a slower rate than the past three presidents, federal data shows.

In addition to the toll that Cruz’s actions are taking on the Treasury’s ability to tackle the federal debt limit, they are hurting the Biden administration’s ability to address other big problems, senior officials say, including a global minimum tax, terrorism and financial intelligence.

Cruz has wielded power by being a lone holdout on a fast-track confirmation process that requires consent by all 100 senators for non-controversial nominees -- a description the White House says fits many of the Treasury and other picks awaiting Senate confirmation, including numerous ambassadors.

Cruz wants Biden to impose sanctions that would halt Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Biden, despite his opposition to the pipeline, has said he waived sanctions because the project was nearly complete and he wanted to rebuild strained ties with key ally Germany.

As far as Cruz is concerned, a spokesman for the senator said, the solution is simple: he will remove the holds if the Biden administration sanctions the company behind the pipeline project, something he insists is required under U.S. law.

Failure to do so “hands Vladimir Putin a geostrategic victory” and “entrenches corrupt Russian influence in Europe” Cruz said in a letter on Sept. 13.

The Senate could go ahead with the confirmations by holding floor votes in a time-consuming process that requires approval from 60 senators, but that would limit the Senate’s time to address other issues, including efforts to pass an infrastructure and spending bill, experts say.

The standoff has left some Treasury nominees, including Brian Nelson, tapped for undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in limbo as the United States grapples with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Others, including Jonathan Davidson, nominated as assistant secretary for legislative affairs, and Ben Harris, nominated as assistant secretary for economic policy, are working as advisers to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in the interim, but are severely constrained in what they can do.

If confirmed, Davidson would play a key role in building support for a longer term increase of the $28.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, and a global minimum tax. But in his current role as a counselor he cannot engage in “outward-facing” activities, according to federal guidelines, meaning he cannot go to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers or make calls to them, which some Congress members say was a huge hurdle during the recent debt negotiations.

While an agreement to raise the debt ceiling temporarily was reached Thursday, there are no signs that Yellen will have a bigger team in place to manage the issue when it bubbles up again in coming weeks, said one official.

Personal efforts by Yellen and Adeyemo to get Cruz to loosen his grip have failed, officials say, and they see no solution in sight.

“Jonathan Davidson has widespread support as a long-time Senate staffer, and is sorely needed as Congress navigates numerous issues with the Treasury Department,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, citing the federal debt limit in specific. “Senator Cruz is just ... making it more difficult to run the federal government well.”

Cruz’s spokesman did not address Wyden’s comments, but said the senator would use “whatever leverage he has as a senator to force President Biden to implement mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2.”

Cruz in the past has released a small number of nominees who he said were “cleaning up” foreign policy “messes” caused by the Biden administration, and is not blocking the nomination of Graham Steele, Biden’s nominee to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at Treasury, the spokesman added.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Senate had confirmed 191 of Biden’s nominees, or about 36%, compared with 42% of Donald Trump’s over the same period, 68% of Barack Obama’s and 65% of George W. Bush’s, federal data show.

MEETINGS WITH CRUZ

Yellen and Adeyemo have spoken with Republican senators in recent weeks in efforts to get Cruz to drop his hold, a senior administration official told Reuters. Treasury officials have also asked other senators to appeal to Cruz, including Republicans Mike Crapo and Cynthia Lummis, although both declined, the official added.

Adeyemo gave Cruz and Senator Pat Toomey in-person classified briefings on Nord Stream 2 in recent weeks, a senior official said, and made another rare in-person visit to Cruz’s office.

“Both the secretary and Wally spoke with Cruz multiple times. We’ve reached out to staff. We’ve tried every which way possible,” said the senior official, adding that the administration was losing hope it could change his mind.

Treasury spokesman John Rizzo said it was “essential” that the Senate confirm the nominees, calling them “critical” to the department’s work to deal with the debt limit and “achieve national security objectives of disrupting illicit finance and combating terrorism.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

‘I like kids better than people,’ Biden says as hecklers shout ‘F–k Joe Biden’

“I like kids better than people,” President Biden said Friday after getting a hug from a toddler in Connecticut while nearby protesters bellowed, “F–k Joe Biden.”. “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they like me. That’s why maybe I like them,” Biden said during a speech in Hartford.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Loses Two Conservatives (2)

President Joe Biden’s bipartisan commission studying changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, including court expansion, lost two of its conservative members ahead of a Friday meeting to review preliminary findings. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia, and Jack Goldsmith, a law professor at Harvard, are no...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Jonathan Davidson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Cash Flows to US Senate Rivals of Trump's Endorsed Candidate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor. Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, loaned her campaign $3...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

Want proof that the Biden administration is really the second incarnation of the Carter administration? We have runaway inflation, Americans trapped overseas, a member of the first family who tried to do business with Libya and a president begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC Plus) to increase oil production. It’s like the 1970s all over again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Senate Finance Committee#The U S Treasury#Republican#Democrats#The White House#Nord Stream 2#Russian
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio: It's time to fire John Kerry, Biden's ethically challenged climate czar

Sometimes the most obvious explanation is the right one. For weeks, rumors have swirled in Washington about President Joe Biden’s climate czar John Kerry and his opposition to taking concrete action against the Chinese Communist Party’s use of slave labor. Now, we may have an answer about his reluctance to take action: according to a new report, Kerry and his wife have at least $1 million invested in a Chinese investment group called Hillhouse China Value Fund L.P.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden says DOJ should prosecute those who defy January 6 committee subpoenas

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday said those who refuse subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol should be prosecuted by the Justice Department. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins what his message is to those who refuse subpoenas from the panel,...
POTUS
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy