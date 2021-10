While the Bills’ 38-20 victory on Sunday Night (or for that matter Monday morning) Football might feel like a very big deal, to the team, this was just another win. “A win is a win. It’s just one win. And just because we beat them, doesn’t mean that it’s two, or that it’s three,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins told the media during his postgame press conference. “Every win matters and no matter who is on that schedule, every win is a win, but hey, if you think that it’s different, that’s on you. It’s just another win for us.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO