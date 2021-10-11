CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career on Sunday, as the second seed beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 under lights to set up a clash with Fabio Fognini. The Greek broke serve to take a 2-0 lead...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

What did Fognini say to Tsitsipas at Indian Wells, as things get heated?

During their third round match at Indian Wells, the two tennis stars got into a heated exchange. But what did Fognini say to Tsitsipas and why was he upset?. Tsitsipas beats Fognini to advance at Indian Wells. Fresh from lifting the Laver Cup trophy for Team Europe, Stefanos Tsitsipas is...
NFL
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas gears up for Indian Wells 2021 with a Garden Practice Session

World No. 3 and 2021 Roland Garros runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas, is all focus as he prepares for his appearance at the Indian Wells Masters. The Californian hardcourt tournament, slated to start from Monday, 4th October, will also feature Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini amongst others. Tsitsipas,...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

REVEALED! Stefanos Tsitsipas’s potential path to Claim his 1st Indian Wells title

World No. 3 and the 2nd seed at the upcoming Indian Wells Masters 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas will definitely be one of the title contenders after considering what brilliant season he has had this season. The Greek reached his first Grand Slam final this season at the 2021 French Open and was 2 sets to love but a brilliant comeback by Novak Djokovic denied the 23-year old his first Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Reuters

Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas, who came under scrutiny at the U.S. Open for the timing and length of his mid-match bathroom breaks, on Wednesday said the dry conditions in Indian Wells will mean fewer trips to the restroom. "It's very dry here," Tsitsipas said ahead of his first...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against Pedro Martinez in the second round of BNP Paribas Open. Tsitsipas is ranked 3rd in the world while Martinez is the World No.61. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez: Match Details. Tournament: Indian Wells Open 2021. Match: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez. Round: 2nd Round.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells#Simon Cameron#Reuters#Spaniard#Greek#Italian#German
dallassun.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas rallies for third-round win in Indian Wells

Down a set and a service break, second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to beat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Fognini, the 25th seed, captured the first set quickly and jumped ahead by breaking...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas battles Alex de Minaur, cold, accusations and more controversy at the Indian Wells Masters 2021

World No. 3 and the 2nd seed at the Indian Wells Masters 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas is having quite a week in the desert where amidst the great heat and temperature, the Greek is not only battling quality opponents on slow courts, he is also sick having terrible bouts with cold but that has not stopped him from putting some of his finest performances.
SPORTS
Derrick

Basilashvili beats Tsitsipas to reach semis at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Friday to move into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with the biggest win of his career. Basilashvili next plays either No. 3 Alexander Zverev or American Taylor Fritz, who met in a...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
BBC

Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock quarter-final defeats

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters after both lost their quarter-final matches in California. Greek world number three Tsitsipas lost 6-4 2-6 6-4 to unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. German Olympic champion Zverev failed to convert two match points in a surprise 4-6...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

US Open champ Medvedev stunned by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined the growing list of top-seed casualties at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Wednesday, losing in the fourth round to world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, had not lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games, and had his serve broken six times against Dimitrov, en route to a stunning early exit for the top seed. "I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever on hard courts," Medvedev said. "That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, which I don't like. To lose four times the serve is just unacceptable. That's why I lost the (second) set."
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells

(Reuters) – World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said. Sabalenka, who lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinal last month, was the top seed in the women’s draw at the Indian Wells after world number one Ash Barty pulled out https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barty-withdraws-indian-wells-2021-09-27 from the WTA 1000 event near Los Angeles.
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Indian Wells: Murray schools Alcaraz; Tsitsipas shines under lights

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): Former world number 1 Andy Murray moved into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open after defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday. Battling it out at Stadium 2, 2009 runner-up moved into the next round with a three-hour 5-7,...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Tennis-Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – World number four Alexander Zverev recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday. The German got the early break in the first set but lost some of his momentum...
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu will return to competition for the first time since her improbable victory at the U.S. Open in her opening match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Friday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose U.S. Open triumph last month made her the first qualifier...
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Indian Wells: Zverev overcomes Murray; Tsitsipas, Monfils advance

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number three seed Alexander Zverev fought past a spirited effort from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Stadium 1 on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a break down in both sets to advance 6-4, 7-6(4) in the BNP Paribas Open. With this win, Zverev...
SPORTS
Metro International

Tennis-Medvedev sent packing in fourth round of Indian Wells

(Reuters) -Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the fourth round of Indian Wells by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday as the world number two’s near-flawless start turned nightmarish in a 4-6 6-4 6-3 defeat. Medvedev broke Dimitrov’s serve to open the match, easing through a near-perfect first set in which...
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

Indian Wells Tennis 2021: Tsitsipas, Zverev Advance, Swiatek, Svitolina Upset

Massive upsets went down on the women's and men's sides of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, California. No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina all fell in the round of 16 in straight sets. No. 19 Jessica Pegula took down Swiatek, No. 21 Paula Badosa defeated Krejcikova and No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko earned the win over Svitolina.
INDIAN WELLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy